PRESSER: City v Man United - Smith awaits Covid results on duo

Updated

Mathias Normann has missed Norwich City last two games with a pelvic issue - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Premier League game against Manchester United - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

The City chief revealed first thing on Friday morning he is awaiting the results of Covid PCR tests on two unnamed players, who have reported symptoms of feeling unwell. Both would be back in the selection mix, however, this weekend if those results are negative.

Smith suggested the potential cases are not linked to playing Tottenham last weekend, after Spurs were forced to postpone their midweek Uefa Conference League game against Rennes. A reported eight players and five staff at Tottenham had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.

Smith also confirmed two other players have knocks and are being assessed, but Norwegian international Mathias Normann again misses out after undergoing a recent course of injection therapy to manage an on going pelvic issue.

The on loan Rostov midfielder has been playing with a torn ligament in his pelvis this season and missed City's previous two Premier League games.

Normann could be available for Aston Villa's upcoming midweek visit to Carrow Road.

Milot Rashica (groin) is set to miss the rest of this year. Brandon Williams is ineligible to face his parent club, but Smith confirmed Dimi Giannoulis is not one of those doubts and in contention to replace the left-sided defender.

Sam Byram and Christoph Zimmermann are longer term absentees, although Byram is now working towards a 90 minute development outing after his spell out. Smith made it clear this weekend would be too soon for Byram to be fast-tracked back into his plans.

Recap the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City's game against Manchester United throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com