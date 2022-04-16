Paddy's Pointers: United 3-2 Norwich City

Expert opinion

Teemu Pukki notched his 10th Premier League goal of the season in Norwich City's 3-2 defeat at Man United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Manchester United verdict after Norwich City's 3-2 Premier League defeat.

A breathless affair at Old Trafford, with Norwich hitting back from 2-0 down before Cristiano Ronaldo thumped home a swerving free kick to seal his hat-trick, and the points for the Red Devils.

This game had everything, from home fan protests at the American owners before and during the contest, Teemu Pukki's 10th goal of the season, and more individual errors from the Canaries ruthlessly punished by Ronaldo.

Paddy reflects on what unfolded, hails Pukki's staying power, lambasts City's defensive abdication and wonders if Kieran Dowell is the answer to the question.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Download the Pink Un+ app here