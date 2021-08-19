Canaries stars recall 'best Norwich performance' against Man City

Video

Published: 10:05 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM August 19, 2021

Todd Cantwell has been recalling Norwich City's epic victory against Manchester City in September 2019. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Whenever Manchester City's name appears on the fixture list, it is almost impossible not to think back to September 2019 when Norwich completed a remarkable victory over the Premier League champions.

Despite having a squad depleted by injuries, City went toe to toe with Pep Guardiola's men and came out 3-2 victors.

Goals from Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki saw the Canaries race into a 3-1 advantage, before Rodri's late strike created a nervy finish.

It was a result that attracted worldwide attention as the newly-promoted side upset the odds to topple the powerhouse that is Manchester City. Norwich head to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday hoping for a repeat of that performance.

Cantwell, who was influential for Norwich during that 3-2 victory at Carrow Road, has described that fixture as the best he's been involved in since graduating from City's academy.

"The best Norwich performance that I've been involved in would probably be the win against Manchester City.

"To beat the champions at the time was quite impressive and we managed to do it in front of all the fans here so it was good."

Cantwell's sentiments are shared by striker Adam Idah who, even though he was an unused substitute as City were forced to name two goalkeepers on the bench due to injury, believes the fact it arrived in front of a full house at NR1 made it all sweeter.

"I didn’t play in the game I think I was on the bench at the time, probably the Man City game," Idah told JD Sports.

“To beat such a big club like them was just great and to have all the fans there was unbelievable.”

Norwich will face a different proposition on Saturday as Guardiola's men welcome new £100m signing Jack Grealish to the Etihad for the first time since he completed his British record move to Manchester City from Aston Villa.

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell has described Kevin De Bruyne as his toughest opponent. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Although the pricetag on Grealish's head will warrant an increased amount of attention on Saturday, Cantwell describes his colleague Kevin De Bruyne as the best opposition player he has faced.

“Probably Kevin De Bruyne," City's ace told JD Sports when asked about his toughest competitor on the pitch. "Just because you felt the whole tempo of the game change when he came on.

“He’s just a top player, Kevin De Bruyne.”

NCFC extra: Why Brandon Williams' imminent move to Norwich City makes perfect sense