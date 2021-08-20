Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

PRESSER: Man City v Canaries - Zimbo a doubt; Omobamidele available

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:00 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 1:27 PM August 20, 2021
Manchester City's Raheem Stirling is one of many attacking threats for Norwich City to deal with

Manchester City's Raheem Stirling is one of many attacking threats for Norwich City to deal with - Credit: PA

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League trip to Manchester City - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney. 

Farke will provide a full fitness update, and then set about mapping out a case for the Canaries to try and upset the champions, ahead of their opening home league game of the new season. 

Andrew Omobamidele (tonsillitis) was absent from the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. Jordan Hugill did not make the matchday squad, along with Onel Hernandez.

Przemyslaw Placheta was also absent as he recovered from Covid.

NCFC Extra: Iwan Roberts maps out Norwich City's challenge

The Citizens will be able to call on £100m man Jack Grealish, while Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne were both only on the bench for last Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Spurs.

• Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1:15pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against Manchester City throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com

Most Read

  1. 1 City captain leaves Farke speechless
  2. 2 Why Brandon Williams' imminent move to Norwich City makes perfect sense
  3. 3 City youngster completes League One loan move
  1. 4 Grealish and Cantwell can't keep away and why champions need a City old boy
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed
  3. 6 No City bid for Galatasaray striker
  4. 7 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
  5. 8 Fan's view: I loved the spine-tingling On The Ball City - but not The Chain
  6. 9 Bond backing Canaries and City to achieve top-flight targets
  7. 10 PRESSER: Man City v Canaries - Zimbo a doubt; Omobamidele available
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CB

Video

Five free agents City could target at centre back

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki had a tough battle with Virgil van Dijk on Saturday.

Ian Clarke: Time for Pukki to be Norwich City's supersub?

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Joe GascoigneKing's Lynn Town v Norwich

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

Canaries confirm young full-back has joined Italian side

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Williams of Manchester United and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the FA Cup quar

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

Norwich City transfer rumours: United full-back set to sign

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus