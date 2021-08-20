PRESSER: Man City v Canaries - Zimbo a doubt; Omobamidele available

Published: 1:00 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 1:27 PM August 20, 2021

Manchester City's Raheem Stirling is one of many attacking threats for Norwich City to deal with - Credit: PA

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League trip to Manchester City - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Farke will provide a full fitness update, and then set about mapping out a case for the Canaries to try and upset the champions, ahead of their opening home league game of the new season.

Andrew Omobamidele (tonsillitis) was absent from the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. Jordan Hugill did not make the matchday squad, along with Onel Hernandez.

Przemyslaw Placheta was also absent as he recovered from Covid.

NCFC Extra: Iwan Roberts maps out Norwich City's challenge

The Citizens will be able to call on £100m man Jack Grealish, while Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne were both only on the bench for last Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Spurs.

