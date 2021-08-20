PRESSER: Man City v Canaries - Zimbo a doubt; Omobamidele available
- Credit: PA
Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Premier League trip to Manchester City - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.
Farke will provide a full fitness update, and then set about mapping out a case for the Canaries to try and upset the champions, ahead of their opening home league game of the new season.
Andrew Omobamidele (tonsillitis) was absent from the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool. Jordan Hugill did not make the matchday squad, along with Onel Hernandez.
Przemyslaw Placheta was also absent as he recovered from Covid.
NCFC Extra: Iwan Roberts maps out Norwich City's challenge
The Citizens will be able to call on £100m man Jack Grealish, while Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne were both only on the bench for last Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Spurs.
• Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 1:15pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against Manchester City throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com
Most Read
- 1 City captain leaves Farke speechless
- 2 Why Brandon Williams' imminent move to Norwich City makes perfect sense
- 3 City youngster completes League One loan move
- 4 Grealish and Cantwell can't keep away and why champions need a City old boy
- 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed
- 6 No City bid for Galatasaray striker
- 7 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
- 8 Fan's view: I loved the spine-tingling On The Ball City - but not The Chain
- 9 Bond backing Canaries and City to achieve top-flight targets
- 10 PRESSER: Man City v Canaries - Zimbo a doubt; Omobamidele available