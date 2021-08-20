Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Farke

Published: 2:09 PM August 20, 2021 Updated: 2:11 PM August 20, 2021

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to bounce back against Norwich City after defeat to Tottenham - Credit: PA

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is not taking Daniel Farke or Norwich City lightly in Saturday's Premier League homecoming for the champions.

Guardiola's men will be hot favourites, despite an opening weekend defeat to Tottenham, in what will be their biggest home crowd since before the pandemic and lifting their latest top flight crown.

The Spaniard revealed last season how big a fan he is of Farke and his style of play, and Guardiola knows the Canaries' will try to spoil the party.

"Daniel is exceptional, I enjoy watching them a lot. The year he was in the Premier League, they didn’t get results but they played really good," he said, speaking at his own press briefing on Friday. "This is a team that will try to play with movements from (Teemu) Pukki. We are going to prepare to play a really good team.

"We are so excited to finally play at the Etihad with our people.

"We want to be close to the top of the Premier League, but it is the second fixture. Many things will happen this season. Hopefully, we will win the game, but I hope to see the team better in many aspects from Spurs.

"In football, there are 1,000 things and you cannot work on them in one week. We need a little time. We can do better.

"If we win it will be good, if we won't win it won't be good. The result is important, but we have to see the team growing."

Guardiola did hint star man Kevin de Bruyne is an injury doubt with an ankle issue. England prospect Phil Foden (foot) is still sidelined.

"Kevin still has a little problem with his ankle so we will see," he said. "(Ilkay) Gundogan trained today but we will see ahead of Sunday."

