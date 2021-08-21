MAN CITY 5 CANARIES 0: Key moments, ratings and stats

Published: 4:51 PM August 21, 2021 Updated: 5:22 PM August 21, 2021

It was a sobering afternoon for Norwich City as they were beaten 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a sobering afternoon at the Etihad Stadium for Norwich as Manchester City gave them a harsh reality check of what life is like in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's men oozed quality as they exerted control over the Canaries from the first minute. Norwich were too easy to cut through and lacked quality in possession for extended periods.

It took just seven minutes for the champions to break the deadlock after Tim Krul's unfortunate own goal and Norwich never recovered. Guardiola has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal and the gulf in quality was evident throughout the course of a wet afternoon in Manchester.



Manchester City (4-3-3)



Manchester City's team for the fixture against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium. - Credit: ARCHANT

SUBS:

13 Steffen (GK)

6 Ake

7 Sterling (on for Torres, 61)

11 Zinchenko

22 Mendy

25 Fernandinho

26 Mahrez (on for Grealish, 75)

69 Doyle

80 Palmer (on for Gundogan, 69)

- Yellow cards: Gundogan (foul on Lees-Melou, 39)

Norwich City (4-3-3)

Norwich City's team for the fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. - Credit: ARCHANT

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

10 Dowell

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen

23 McLean (on for Rupp, 45)

24 Sargent (on for Pukki, 77)

26 Mumba (on for Giannoulis, 45)

35 Idah

44 Omobamidele

- Time added on: 1 min/ 3 mins

- Referee: Graham Scott

- VAR: Jonathan Moss

- Venue: Etihad Stadium

Riyad Mahrez added a fifth goal late on to rub salt in Norwich City's wounds. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

KEY MOMENTS:

6 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (KRUL OG) - Rodri's raking pass picks out Jesus on the right, his low cross is deflected goalwards by Grant Hanley and goes in via Tim Krul. 1-0

15 - Manchester City see a goal ruled out by VAR after a shove on Milot Rashica in the build-up. Jesus found Ferran Torres who fired the ball into the net

22 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (GREALISH) - Jesus is played in behind Giannoulis by Kyle Walker, his driven cross hits Grealish at the back post and the ball deflects over the line. 2-0

HALF TIME - Man City 2-0 Norwich

54 - Aarons' lofted pass for Rashica creates a footrace between the Kosovan and Ederson. Man City's keeper was forced to head the ball clear

55 - Grealish's cross finds its way to Jesus, who jinks inside and drags a shot just wide of the near post

64 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (LAPORTE) - Norwich fail to clear a corner after Laporte's initial effort is blocked by Lees-Melou. The ball deflected off Rashica and into the path of the defender, who makes no mistake from close range. 3-0

71 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (STERLING) - Walker's pass inside Mumba sets Jesus away on the right. He squares the ball for Sterling, who taps into the net for Man City's fourth. 4-0

78 - Norwich break after a strong challenge from Sargent. Rashica drives towards goal but curls his effort over the bar

85 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (MAHREZ) - Substitute Riyad Mahrez adds gloss to a fine display from the hosts. Timing his run to perfection to latch onto Dias' lofted pass before finishing with aplomb to make it 5-0.

FULL TIME - MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 NORWICH CITY

£100m man Jack Grealish opened his Manchester City account in their 5-0 victory over Norwich City.

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 6; Aarons 4, Hanley 5, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 3; Gilmour 4; Lees-Melou 4, Rupp 3; Cantwell 5, Rashica 5; Pukki 4. SUBS: Mumba 6, McLean 5, Sargent N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Manchester City - Norwich City)

Possession: 67% - 33%

Shots: 16 - 1

Shots on Target: 4 - 0

Corners: 6 - 1

Fouls: 13 - 7