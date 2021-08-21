Match Report
Premier League
Manchester City F.C
Krul (OG) 7, Grealish 22, Laporte 64, Sterling 71, Mahrez 85
Norwich City
MAN CITY 5 CANARIES 0: Key moments, ratings and stats
It was a sobering afternoon at the Etihad Stadium for Norwich as Manchester City gave them a harsh reality check of what life is like in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola's men oozed quality as they exerted control over the Canaries from the first minute. Norwich were too easy to cut through and lacked quality in possession for extended periods.
It took just seven minutes for the champions to break the deadlock after Tim Krul's unfortunate own goal and Norwich never recovered. Guardiola has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal and the gulf in quality was evident throughout the course of a wet afternoon in Manchester.
Manchester City (4-3-3)
SUBS:
13 Steffen (GK)
6 Ake
7 Sterling (on for Torres, 61)
11 Zinchenko
22 Mendy
25 Fernandinho
26 Mahrez (on for Grealish, 75)
69 Doyle
80 Palmer (on for Gundogan, 69)
- Yellow cards: Gundogan (foul on Lees-Melou, 39)
Norwich City (4-3-3)
SUBS:
28 Gunn (GK)
10 Dowell
18 Tzolis
19 Sorensen
23 McLean (on for Rupp, 45)
24 Sargent (on for Pukki, 77)
26 Mumba (on for Giannoulis, 45)
35 Idah
44 Omobamidele
- Time added on: 1 min/ 3 mins
- Referee: Graham Scott
- VAR: Jonathan Moss
- Venue: Etihad Stadium
KEY MOMENTS:
6 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (KRUL OG) - Rodri's raking pass picks out Jesus on the right, his low cross is deflected goalwards by Grant Hanley and goes in via Tim Krul. 1-0
15 - Manchester City see a goal ruled out by VAR after a shove on Milot Rashica in the build-up. Jesus found Ferran Torres who fired the ball into the net
22 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (GREALISH) - Jesus is played in behind Giannoulis by Kyle Walker, his driven cross hits Grealish at the back post and the ball deflects over the line. 2-0
HALF TIME - Man City 2-0 Norwich
54 - Aarons' lofted pass for Rashica creates a footrace between the Kosovan and Ederson. Man City's keeper was forced to head the ball clear
55 - Grealish's cross finds its way to Jesus, who jinks inside and drags a shot just wide of the near post
64 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (LAPORTE) - Norwich fail to clear a corner after Laporte's initial effort is blocked by Lees-Melou. The ball deflected off Rashica and into the path of the defender, who makes no mistake from close range. 3-0
71 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (STERLING) - Walker's pass inside Mumba sets Jesus away on the right. He squares the ball for Sterling, who taps into the net for Man City's fourth. 4-0
78 - Norwich break after a strong challenge from Sargent. Rashica drives towards goal but curls his effort over the bar
85 - GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (MAHREZ) - Substitute Riyad Mahrez adds gloss to a fine display from the hosts. Timing his run to perfection to latch onto Dias' lofted pass before finishing with aplomb to make it 5-0.
FULL TIME - MANCHESTER CITY 5-0 NORWICH CITY
SNAP RATINGS:
Krul 6; Aarons 4, Hanley 5, Gibson 5, Giannoulis 3; Gilmour 4; Lees-Melou 4, Rupp 3; Cantwell 5, Rashica 5; Pukki 4. SUBS: Mumba 6, McLean 5, Sargent N/A
MATCH STATS:
(Manchester City - Norwich City)
Possession: 67% - 33%
Shots: 16 - 1
Shots on Target: 4 - 0
Corners: 6 - 1
Fouls: 13 - 7