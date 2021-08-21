'Harsh lesson' - Worried Norwich fans react to Man City performance

Opinion

Published: 6:42 PM August 21, 2021

Norwich City supporters were hoping to witness more green shoots from their visit to Manchester City but an underpar performance has left them concerned.

The Canaries were hoping to showcase an impressive performance after encouraging signs despite their defeat to Liverpool last weekend. Norwich were easy to cut through and lacked quality in possession.

Pep Guardiola's men sparkled as they flexed their muscles on supporters return to the Etihad Stadium. £100m player Jack Grealish marked his home debut with a goal and Gabriel Jesus tormented both Dimitris Giannoulis and Bali Mumba to record three assists.

Norwich managed just a single shot on target and struggled to find a foothold in the game.

Daniel Farke did expect a 'bumpy' start to life back in the Premier League after a disjointed pre-season campaign. Irrespective of the mitigation, those travelling City supporters were hoping to witness a better performance than the offering given by those in yellow and green.

Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash against Bournemouth now serves a greater purpose, with those on the fringes of the squad expected to get a chance to stake their claim before the visit of Leicester City next weekend.

