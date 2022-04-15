PRESSER: City boss previews Manchester United trip

Press conference

Norwich City are preparing to travel to Manchester United on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith will preview Norwich City's trip to Manchester United in the Premier League - and we will bring you all the key lines first from the City boss direct from Colney.

The Canaries beat Burnley 2-0 on Sunday and travel to a United side under intense scrutiny for their own underperformance throughout this season.

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to struggling Everton last week and saw criticism of their performances increase. The latest reports suggest they are edging closer to the appointment of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo won and scored a penalty in the reverse fixture at Carrow Road to ensure Ralf Rangnick's side left Norfolk with all three points, despite City being the better side for large portions of that fixture.

Smith was unsure after that Sunday's win whether Josh Sargent (ankle) would be fit enough for a return to the team this weekend.

Billy Gilmour has been photographed training after missing Sunday's victory over Burnley through illness. Other loan export Brandon Williams will be ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Irish duo Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele remain the long-term absentees with Ozan Kabak also ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury sustained during international duty with Turkey.

Norwich are seven points behind Everton in 17th and are hoping to keep themselves in the hunt for survival.

