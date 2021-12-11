Opinion
'Better team lost' - City fans proud despite Manchester United defeat
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Pride was the overriding emotion felt by Norwich City's supporters after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.
The Canaries were competitive throughout the fixture and had opportunities of their own to snatch a point from the game.
An excellent individual performance for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo was what was required for Ralf Rangnick's men to leave Norfolk with all three points.
Dean Smith promised Norwich fans a hard-working team, and that was what was on display throughout the evening. City's adversity began with Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele picking up injuries on Friday.
Throw in a positive Covid-19 test for Christos Tzolis and the fact City lost captain Grant Hanley with a shoulder injury after 20 minutes and you begin to realise just how high the cards were stacked up against them.
Ultimately, an inability to take their chances cost City, who have failed to score in three of their last four matches. They welcome Smith's previous employers Aston Villa to Carrow Road on Tuesday.
- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters on social media above and below
Most Read
- 1 Christos Tzolis tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Manchester United clash
- 2 STARTING XIs: Five changes for City against unchanged United
- 3 Live updates from Norwich City's 1-0 loss to Manchester United
- 4 Smith reveals contingency plan for United clash
- 5 PRESSER: City v Man United - Smith awaits Covid results on duo
- 6 Smith brushes off Dimi defensive worries
- 7 CANARIES 0 MAN UNITED 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
- 8 Ex-Norwich boss linked with Ipswich Town vacancy
- 9 City confirm Charlton FA Cup tie details
- 10 City's new faces are a hit with Pukki