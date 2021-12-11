Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'Better team lost' - City fans proud despite Manchester United defeat

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 8:37 PM December 11, 2021
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Kenny McLean of Norwich in action during the Premier League

Norwich City gave Manchester United a run for their money but fell to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pride was the overriding emotion felt by Norwich City's supporters after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United. 

The Canaries were competitive throughout the fixture and had opportunities of their own to snatch a point from the game. 












An excellent individual performance for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo was what was required for Ralf Rangnick's men to leave Norfolk with all three points. 

Dean Smith promised Norwich fans a hard-working team, and that was what was on display throughout the evening. City's adversity began with Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele picking up injuries on Friday. 

Throw in a positive Covid-19 test for Christos Tzolis and the fact City lost captain Grant Hanley with a shoulder injury after 20 minutes and you begin to realise just how high the cards were stacked up against them. 

Ultimately, an inability to take their chances cost City, who have failed to score in three of their last four matches. They welcome Smith's previous employers Aston Villa to Carrow Road on Tuesday. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters on social media above and below












Most Read

  1. 1 Christos Tzolis tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Manchester United clash
  2. 2 STARTING XIs: Five changes for City against unchanged United
  3. 3 Live updates from Norwich City's 1-0 loss to Manchester United
  1. 4 Smith reveals contingency plan for United clash
  2. 5 PRESSER: City v Man United - Smith awaits Covid results on duo
  3. 6 Smith brushes off Dimi defensive worries
  4. 7 CANARIES 0 MAN UNITED 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  5. 8 Ex-Norwich boss linked with Ipswich Town vacancy
  6. 9 City confirm Charlton FA Cup tie details
  7. 10 City's new faces are a hit with Pukki

Don't Miss

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow R

Video

Farke set for return to management at Besiktas - reports

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the FA Cup quarter final at Ca

Video

Cantwell close to providing City with creative boost

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City head coach Dean Smith is awaiting the results of Covid tests on two players ahead of Manchester United

Norwich City vs Manchester United | Video

Smith on City Covid checks

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Luis Neto Hair Design has served many Norwich City players including Milot Rashica and Andrew Omobamidele

Meet the city barbers where Norwich City stars head for a trim

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon