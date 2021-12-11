'Better team lost' - City fans proud despite Manchester United defeat

Opinion

Norwich City gave Manchester United a run for their money but fell to a 1-0 defeat courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pride was the overriding emotion felt by Norwich City's supporters after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Canaries were competitive throughout the fixture and had opportunities of their own to snatch a point from the game.

An excellent individual performance for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo was what was required for Ralf Rangnick's men to leave Norfolk with all three points.

Dean Smith promised Norwich fans a hard-working team, and that was what was on display throughout the evening. City's adversity began with Ben Gibson and Andrew Omobamidele picking up injuries on Friday.

Throw in a positive Covid-19 test for Christos Tzolis and the fact City lost captain Grant Hanley with a shoulder injury after 20 minutes and you begin to realise just how high the cards were stacked up against them.

Ultimately, an inability to take their chances cost City, who have failed to score in three of their last four matches. They welcome Smith's previous employers Aston Villa to Carrow Road on Tuesday.

