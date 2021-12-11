CANARIES 0 MAN UNITED 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Josh Sargent and Diogo Dalot battle it out during the Premier League game between Norwich City and Manchester United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty was enough to condemn hard-working Norwich City to a 1-0 defeat at Carrow Road.

The Portuguese international was anonymous for large spells of the contest but was hauled to the floor by Max Aarons from a cross 15 minutes from time and referee Darren England pointed to the spot.

City were more than competitive and reduced United to very little across the contest but failed to make their opportunities pay, with Ozan Kabak going close with a header minutes after Ronaldo's goal.

It's the third time in four matches that the Canaries have failed to find the net. They remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League, three points behind Watford in 17th.

Norwich City

(3-5-2)

Dean Smith was forced into five changes as Norwich City hosted Manchester United at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

3 Byram

10 Dowell

14 Cantwell (on for Placheta, 69)

19 Sorensen (on for Hanley, 21)

20 Lees-Melou (on for Rupp, 76)

26 Mumba

35 Idah

40 Tomkinson

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Lees-Melou (foul on Fred, 90+3)

Manchester United

(4-2-2-2)

Manchester United named an unchanged team for the Premier League clash against Norwich City at Carrow Road. - Credit: Archant

SUBS:

22 Heaton (GK)

26 Henderson (GK)

3 Bailly (on for Lindelof, 74)

4 Jones

11 Greenwood (on for Sancho, 67)

14 Lingard

23 Shaw

34 Van de Beek (on for Fernandes, 88)

36 Elanga

Interim manager: Ralf Rangnick

- Bookings: Dalot (foul on Sargent, 77)

- Added on time: 1 min/ 5 mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Referee: Darren England

- VAR: Peter Bankes

KEY MOMENTS

9 - Pukki dispossesses United left-back Telles and surges down the right. His low cross is turned behind for a corner by Lindelof

15 - Fernandes free-kick from right of the area deflects off Sargent's head and hits the bar

29 - Half chance for City after positive work from Placheta down the left. His clipped pass finds Rupp but Pukki is unable to control his pass

32 - Dalot's cross is dangerous but Krul manages to collect it despite Ronaldo's efforts to get on the end of it

37 - Pukki's poor touch springs United onto the offensive. Fernandes feeds Ronaldo through and he twists inside the box before striking towards goal. Krul beats his effort away

39 - Rashford rises highest to meet Sancho's cross but loops it over the bar

40 - Good attack from City as Aarons clever pass picks out his run into the area. The German and Pukki leave for each other and United clear. Giannoulis cross is then cleared

45 - Krul makes an excellent save to deny Maguire who made contact with Sacho's deep cross. He gets his fingertips to it to push it over the bar

HALF TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-0 MANCHESTER UNITED

47 - Placheta bundles his way through the United defence before toepoking at goal, De Gea is equal to his effort

55 - Rashford finds him through on goal after Fernandes pass, but Kabak recovers to produce an excellent tackle although the linesman raised his flag for offside thereafter

57 - City sustain an attack well and Rupp finds Pukki on the edge of the area. He turns and hits a fierce shot at goal which De Gea pushes behind for a corner

59 - Sargent flicks on Gilmour's corner and Sorensen meets it, only for De Gea to tip it over the bar

61 - Rashford fires a low shot wide of Krul's near post

75 - Manchester United are awarded a penalty when Ronaldo is pulled to the ground by Aarons

75 - GOAL MANCHESTER UNITED (RONALDO PEN) - Ronaldo makes no mistake from the spot, sending Krul the wrong way to dispatch into the net. 1-0

77 - Kabak meets Gilmour's free-kick and head towards goal, only for De Gea to produce an excellent stop to keep it from hitting the back of the net

82 - Gilmour fizzes a shot towards goal, it deflects off Fred and behind for a corner

86 - Rashford drives forward on the counter-attack, beating Sorensen before turning a low ball into the box. It picks out Ronaldo, who fails to hit the target from close range

FULL TIME - NORWICH CITY 0-1 MANCHESTER UNITED

City lost their captain Grant Hanley early on after he fell awkwardly on his shoulder. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 7; Aarons 7, Kabak 7, Hanley 6, Giannoulis 7; Gilmour 6, Rupp 7, McLean 6; Sargent X, Placheta 7; Pukki 6 Subs: Sorensen 7, Cantwell N/A, Lees-Melou N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City - Manchester United)

Possession: 47% -53%

Shots: 10 - 12

Shots on Target: 4 - 5

XG: 0.82 - 2.09

Corners: 8 - 6

Fouls: 5 - 14