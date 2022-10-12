Former City defender to miss league match to donate stem cells

News

Marcel Franke will swap marking strikers for saving lives this weekend as he donates stem cells after being contacted as a potential match.

The former Norwich City defender, currently playing for Bundesliga Two club Karlsruher SC, will miss this weekend's game against Darmstadt to undergo the procedure.

Franke was listed on the national registry of voluntary stem cell donors, signing up after a campaign by the DKMS, an international nonprofit bone marrow donor centre based in Germany, after a campaign against blood cancer.

City's former defender was contacted three months ago stating he could be a potential match, something that has been confirmed through a series of blood tests.

After making it clear to sporting director Oliver Kreuzer and his coaching team that he wanted to take up the opportunity.

He was given the week off to undergo the procedure, that sees stem cells extracted from the bone marrow of the donor and placed into the patient, but is hoping to return to training next weekend.

“During my time in Fürth, I had myself registered," the ex-City defender told Karlsruher official channels. "Then three months ago I got a call that I was close to a potential stem cell donation.

“The probability was actually very low that I was the right donor. But three weeks later I got the call that I was a perfect match after all.

"Football takes a back seat when you can save someone's life. Let's hope everything goes well.

"It's a good feeling to hopefully be able to save someone's life. Of course I'll give up a game sometimes."

Norwich signed Franke as one of their first additions following Daniel Farke's appointment as head coach in 2017.

Former Norwich City defender Marcel Franke will miss Saturday's game for Karlsruher. - Credit: Archant

He struggled to adapt to the rigours and intensity of the Championship, playing alongside Russell Martin in a 4-0 defeat to Millwall early in the first season under the German coach.

The pair never played another league game for the club. Franke made just eight appearances during his time in England before joining Dynamo Dresden and Darmstadt on loan before securing a permanent move to Hannover.

Franke penned a three-year contract with Karschuler in the summer and has become an important part of their defensive axis alongside Stephan Ambrosius.