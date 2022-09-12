Best is yet to come from Nunez

Analysis

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith sounded a warning over Marcelino Nunez and the impact he’s had so far at Carrow Road: the best is yet to come.

The 22-year-old has impressed at the heart of City’s midfield since his summer arrival with his eye-catching passing and superb free-kicks making a favourite with supporters and his team-mates.

Smith has been delighted with how Nunez has settled into the hurly burly of the Championship but insists there is still room for improvement.

"He's in a good place and has been playing every game, very rarely coming off the pitch to be subbed so he's certainly doing okay for us,” said Smith, whose side were without a game over the weekend as the authorities postponed matches at all levels as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

"There is improvement in there," he said. "He has been a little bit loose on the ball in our own half and I've spoken to him about that through our interpreter.

"He has settled in really well and is very infectious around the group. It's funny seeing him try to have a conversation, he just talks to the lads in Spanish and expects them to understand him but they speak back to him in English and they both laugh."

