Spanish giants scout Nunez - reports

National newspaper reports have suggested that Sevilla are scouting Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sevilla are reportedly monitoring Norwich City midfielder Marcelino Nunez after an impressive start to his career in England.

The Spanish side sent senior scout Jose Manuel Santos Hernandez to watch the 22-year-old last week with the view of making a move for his services, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon.

Nunez signed for Norwich in the summer in a £3.3m move from Chilean champions Universaid Catolica and has become an instant fans favourite with his performances.

Consistency has been an issue, perhaps understandable given the scale of his summer move from his native South America to Norfolk.

Nunez' arrival was the result of extensive work from City in the South America region following the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, with post-Brexit rules making it easier to recruit talent from that particular continent.

Norwich also added Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara to their ranks this summer.

Sevilla, managed by ex-Chile boss Jorge Sampaoli, have made a slow start to the La Liga season and sit 17th in the table having won just two of their opening 10 matches.

City boss Dean Smith has said recently that Nunez still has areas of his game that require improvement and further adaptation to fully adjust to life in England.

"There's areas in everybody's game you can work on. He's a delight to have around the place, as I've said before, but he's certainly learning. And there's things that we're working with him to get better at as well.”

Also within the report is the claim that Norwich fan and now Derby County boss Paul Warne is interested in signing Adam Idah on a season-long loan in January.

Warne has been a long-term fan of the Irish international and believes that his injury lay-off may tempt the Canaries in sanctioning a loan for the second half of the campaign.

Smith is understood to rate Idah highly and is unlikely to allow the 21-year-old out of the club.

Idah is currently out with a knee injury but is expected to return to action after the pause in Championship action for the World Cup break.

Norwich currently have Teemu Pukki, who is out of contract at the end of this season, Josh Sargent, who is likely to join up with the USA for the World Cup, and Jordan Hugill.