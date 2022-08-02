Norwich City complete Marcelino Nunez signing

Breaking

Marcelino Nunez (left) has reportedly played his last game in Chile ahead of a move to Norwich City. - Credit: PA Images

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Chilean international midfielder Marcelino Nunez.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Carrow Road and joins from Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica for a reported fee of €3.9m.

Nunez becomes City's third signing of the summer following Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara, who put pen to paper on a move from Sao Paulo last month.

City have dipped into the market to replace recently departed midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, who returned to France to sign for Stade Brestois in a £3.5m deal last month.

Nunez, typically a dynamic number eight, has spent the entirety of his career prior to his City move with the current Chilean champions having joined the club as a 14-year-old.

He made his professional debut for Catolica in 2020, coming on from the bench playing 25 minutes in a home win against Deportes Iquique.

The midfielder has made 83 appearances for the club, scoring on 11 occasions.

Nunez is also a two-time Chilean champion and featured for the club in the Copa Sudamericana before they were knocked out by Sara's previous employers Sao Paulo in early July.

He has also made ten appearances for his country, scoring his first international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia back in February.

Nunez becomes the third Chilean to play their domestic football in the Championship after Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz and Watford's Francisco Sierralta, who began his career at Catolica.

Speaking about his move to England, Nunez told the club's official channels: “I’m really happy to have arrived here and I’m just excited to get started.

“What do I see myself as? Well, I like to get into the box, I like to go for goal. I like to play in set-plays and be involved in and outside of the box.

"Now I’m here at Norwich, I have my objectives and I want to achieve everything that I can with the club.”

City boss Dean Smith believes the Chilean will help their quest for Championship promotion.

“We’re really pleased to have Marcelino in. He’s a player that we believe can connect us from back to front.

“He can see a pass and open things up. He also scored some wonderful goals out in South America. His all-round game is one that we feel is going to suit us and what we’ve needed.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club and working with him.”