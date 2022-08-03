'Grateful' - City newboy Nunez pens farewell to Catolica

Marcelino Nunez (left) has expressed his thanks to former club Catolica. - Credit: PA Images

Marcelino Nunez has thanked Universidad Catolica for providing him with the opportunity to 'fulfil his dream' in signing for Norwich City.

The 22-year-old completed a reported £3.3m move to the Canaries on Tuesday and could make his debut against Wigan Athletic this weekend, providing his work permit is processed in time.

Nunez became City's third signing of the summer, following Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara, who signed from Brazilian outlet Sao Paulo last month.

Norwich dipped back into the market after the departure of Pierre Lees-Melou, who returned to France to join Stade Brestois last week.

Nunez, who joined Catolica as a 14-year-old, has expressed his gratitude to the Chilean club as he embarks on his new adventure with the Canaries.

"I never thought it would be so good for me. I am happy and grateful to the club that gave me this beautiful opportunity to fulfill my dream.

"I have to leave, but I will always carry them in my heart," Norwich's new signing told Catolica's official channels.

The Chilean international has represented his country on ten occasions, netting once against Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier back in February.

Dean Smith described the midfielder as somebody capable of linking the play and expressed his excitement at working with the midfielder upon confirmation of his arrival.

Goles, golazos y recontragolazos ✨⚽



Qué mejor forma de celebrar este importante paso en la carrera de Marcelino, que volviendo a ver sus goles con #LosCruzados ⚪🔵



¡Ya saben en @NorwichCityFC! La pelota siempre al 2️⃣6️⃣ ! 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/RLc4SwUOMx — Universidad Católica (@Cruzados) August 2, 2022

Nunez, who has signed a four-year contract at Carrow Road, revealed that conversations began with Norwich after Catolica's Cope Sudamericana defeat to Sao Paulo back in July.

"There was a conversation with myself, my representatives and the directors at Norwich and it was actually after the Sao Paulo game that we had when we spoke.

"They showed me the objective and the project and I loved it," Nunez told City's channels. "They presented their ideas and what they had in store for me and I was really happy with it.

"I was initially shown pictures of it (Colney Training Centre) on an iPad, but now I've seen it in person I have fallen in love with it. With the gym and all the services that are here, I'm just excited to start.

"I'm so happy with the reception I have received and I'm excited to get started."