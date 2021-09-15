Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Dortmund boss denies interest in City loanee Kabak

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:28 PM September 15, 2021   
Ozan Kabak of Norwich during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London Picture by

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has denied reports the German club were keen on signing Norwich City newboy Ozan Kabak. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marco Rose has denied reports that Borussia Dortmund were interested in signing Ozan Kabak during the recent transfer window. 

Norwich City were forced to be patient in their pursuit of the Turkish international, eventually getting their man on the penultimate day of the transfer window. 

Kabak was touted with several top clubs after Schalke's relegation and Liverpool rejected the chance to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis despite improving performances at Anfield during his loan spell last season. 

Daniel Farke revealed that a phone call with Jurgen Klopp saw Norwich continue with their pursuit of Kabak after flirting with the idea earlier in the window, at that stage, Schalke were only entertaining permanent offers for their defender. 

Kabak was offered to Premier League clubs and beyond City, Newcastle showed an interest but were unable to commit to any deal after signing Joe Willock from Arsenal. 

That opened up the possibility of Norwich signing the Turkish international, something they grabbed. Kabak signed on an initial season-long loan with the option for that to become permanent next summer. 

Kabak is highly rated and was linked with a host of clubs across Europe after his loan spell with Liverpool ended. Schalke desperately needed to cut their swollen wage bill and the defender was one of several stars told to find a new club. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I love Robbie' - Swans' chief Martin on signing ex-Canaries' pal
  2. 2 'I would maybe have been losing more games than winning' - City target Cahill on snubbing PL stay
  3. 3 'We knew he'd be a big plus for us' - ex-City man flying at Potters
  1. 4 'I have always loved him' - Boro chief delighted to work with City winger
  2. 5 'A good surprise' - Midfielder thankful for warm welcome from Canaries fans
  3. 6 Terriers' switch is just the ticket for City attacker
  4. 7 'I don't like that kind of response' - City loanee in the bad books
  5. 8 Hanley mentor hails City captain
  6. 9 Farke reveals how long City chased Kabak
  7. 10 'Let's paint the ground yellow' - Call for City fans to bring their scarves

Reports earlier this summer claimed that Borussia Dortmund had considered Kabak as a potential option but opted to sign Marin Pongracic from Wolfsburg on a season-long loan. 

Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose before the Champions League round of 16 second leg ma

Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has denied interest in Norwich City loanee Ozan Kabak. - Credit: PA

Rose, who became Dortmund boss at the start of the summer, has denied those suggestions despite rating Kabak highly.

"Ozan Kabak is a very good defender," the Dortmund boss told media ahead of their Champions League clash with Besiktas. 

"Everyone knows about him in Germany and he has been on a quest since he arrived. 

"We were definitely not interested in signing him. We didn't have any conversations. (Michael) Zorc and I work hand in hand, there is no difference in opinion or approach. We are absolutely not interested in signing Ozan."

NCFC Extra: Boro chief delighted to work with City winger

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Craig Bellamy celebrates a 1-0 win at Grimsby in April 1999 during his Norwich City days Picture: Ar

Health

Former City striker leaves role to deal with depression

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Ozan Kabak had to settle for a watching brief on the Norwich City bench at Arsenal

Norwich City vs Watford | Updated

City Q&A - with Paddy and Connor

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, LondonP

Video

Manchester United legend's role in helping City star flourish

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Tom Dickson-Peters scored a hat-trick in Norwich City U23s 3-3 Premier League Cup draw with Derby County's U23s

Video

Dickson-Peters' hat-trick inspires stunning comeback for City youngsters

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon