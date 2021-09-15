Dortmund boss denies interest in City loanee Kabak

Video

Published: 12:28 PM September 15, 2021

Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has denied reports the German club were keen on signing Norwich City newboy Ozan Kabak. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marco Rose has denied reports that Borussia Dortmund were interested in signing Ozan Kabak during the recent transfer window.

Norwich City were forced to be patient in their pursuit of the Turkish international, eventually getting their man on the penultimate day of the transfer window.

Kabak was touted with several top clubs after Schalke's relegation and Liverpool rejected the chance to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis despite improving performances at Anfield during his loan spell last season.

Daniel Farke revealed that a phone call with Jurgen Klopp saw Norwich continue with their pursuit of Kabak after flirting with the idea earlier in the window, at that stage, Schalke were only entertaining permanent offers for their defender.

Kabak was offered to Premier League clubs and beyond City, Newcastle showed an interest but were unable to commit to any deal after signing Joe Willock from Arsenal.

That opened up the possibility of Norwich signing the Turkish international, something they grabbed. Kabak signed on an initial season-long loan with the option for that to become permanent next summer.

Kabak is highly rated and was linked with a host of clubs across Europe after his loan spell with Liverpool ended. Schalke desperately needed to cut their swollen wage bill and the defender was one of several stars told to find a new club.

Reports earlier this summer claimed that Borussia Dortmund had considered Kabak as a potential option but opted to sign Marin Pongracic from Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has denied interest in Norwich City loanee Ozan Kabak. - Credit: PA

Rose, who became Dortmund boss at the start of the summer, has denied those suggestions despite rating Kabak highly.

"Ozan Kabak is a very good defender," the Dortmund boss told media ahead of their Champions League clash with Besiktas.

"Everyone knows about him in Germany and he has been on a quest since he arrived.

"We were definitely not interested in signing him. We didn't have any conversations. (Michael) Zorc and I work hand in hand, there is no difference in opinion or approach. We are absolutely not interested in signing Ozan."

