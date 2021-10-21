City recruitment chief earns promotion

Video

Published: 12:03 PM October 21, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM October 21, 2021

Mariela Nisotaki, part of Norwich City's expanding recruitment team, has been handed a new role in the department. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City have handed recruitment chief Mariela Nisotaki a promotion as they continue to reshuffle their ever-expanding recruitment department.

Nisotaki is one of the very few professional female scouts in the country and is highly-rated by the Canaries, who are restructuring their operations in recruitment after the departure of Kieran Scott to Middlesbrough.

Lee Dunn was named as the new head of recruitment last month with Neil Adams stepping up to the role of assistant sporting director.

Nisotaki has been rewarded for her work as lead scout and has taken up the newly created head of emerging talent position, according to the Training Ground Guru.

Working closely with Dunn and sporting director Stuart Webber, the 31-year-old will be tasked with identifying and monitoring the best talent in the 17 to 21-year-old age range, in the UK, Europe and beyond.

She joined the club in 2017 as a first-team analyst after spells with Swansea City and Greek side Atromitos. Nisotaki is now into her fifth season working at the club and will be pivotal as City shift their recruitment processes to becoming more data-driven.

Former Manchester United recruitment analyst Mike Haines has also joined the club as a technical scout.

