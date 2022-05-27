EXCLUSIVE: US tycoons in Norwich City investment talks

Breaking

A group of American investors are in talks to invest in Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

American multi-millionaire businessman and owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, Mark Attanasio, is in talks over an investment in Norwich City.

The US sports tycoon, who purchased the Brewers in 2004 for a reported $223 million, and is also the part-owner of Milwaukee Admirals, met City officials at Carrow Road for Sunday's Premier League finale against Tottenham.

Attanasio’s delegation included his two sons, Mike, who was sporting a Norwich scarf, and Dan, David Stearns, president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, Dan Fumai, chief financial officer at the Milwaukee Brewers and Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations for the Brewers.

Also among the delegation was Richard Ressler, a minority stakeholder at the Brewers and on the advisory board. He is a close friend of Attanasio and goes back to Brown University with the multi-millionaire.

City declined to comment when approached. A spokesman for Attanasio was also contacted for comment.

It is also understood that the delegation stayed in a hotel locally overnight, under the name Norwich City. The Brewers compete in the NL Central league under the Major League Baseball franchise.

In a recent interview conducted with the club's channels, sporting director Webber suggested that would be ‘surprising and exciting’ announcements to come in the next ‘two to three weeks’.

Who is Mark Attanasio?

The 64-year-old was born in The Bronx and has owned the Milwaukee Brewers since purchasing the club for a reported $223million back in 2004.

As well as owning the Brewers, Attanasio is also the co-founder of the Crescent Capital Group, which he started alongside American businessmen Robert Beyer and Jean-Marc Chapus. The latest estimation of the value of their assets is reportedly worth around $25B.

Attanasio is reportedly worth around $700m and, alongside other staff members at his baseball team, he part owns the Milwaukee Admirals, an ice hockey team in Wisconsin.

He is considered one of the Baseball's most involved owners, sitting on five committees in all including the labour policy committee.

