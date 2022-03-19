Fozzy ready to lead Hertha's Bundesliga relegation bid

Retro

Ex-Norwich City captain Mark Fotheringham has been thrust into the Bundesliga spotlight at Hertha Berlin - Credit: Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City skipper Mark Fotheringham is preparing to take charge of Bundesliga strugglers Hertha Berlin.

The 38-year-old, who made 76 appearances during a two year stint at Carrow Road, was unveiled last week as assistant coach to experienced German Felix Magath.

But Fotheringham replaces Magath in the dugout for Hertha’s home game against high flying Hoffenheim on Saturday, after the Berliners announced on Friday the former Fulham boss had tested positive for Covid.

Fotheringham briefly played under Magath at Craven Cottage, but the fluent German speaker has since forged a coaching career alongside Magath’s one time Fulham assistant, Tomas Oral, at Karlsruhe and Ingoldstadt.

The Scot is up for the challenge of helping Magath stave off relegation at second-bottom Hertha.

“It's not an easy situation but my focus is just what we can do on the pitch this weekend,” he said. “We did good sessions, I'm very happy with that. There's a good mix of young and experienced players in the team, which is important.

"They were wide awake to everything we prepared. Now we have to put that on the pitch – we want to get those three points for Hertha.

“We had a clear idea in the coaching staff of what we wanted to do and achieve this week. It's important that we convert the good training work into conviction, which we also see on the pitch on Saturday.

"We're tackling the important game against Hoffenheim together - with the entire staff, the entire club. We are focused. We have to bring fire and passion into everything we do together.”

Ex-Celtic trainee Fotheringham had a well-travelled playing career, but his love of German football was fuelled by a stint with Freiburg, before linking up with the Canaries under Peter Grant in January 2007. Fotheringham was later appointed City captain during Glenn Roeder's tenure.

“When I played over in Germany, it changed my career and my outlook,” he said. “From being a young player in Dundee, I came over here and learned to become a top professional.

“It changed my mindset. I love the German attitude; the philosophy on football; the winning mentality. Even when I’ve been in England, I still got a taste of that when I worked with Felix Magath.

“The players are a dream to work with and so receptive to your ideas and the points you are trying to put across.”