Fozzy reveals coaching ambition

Former Norwich City skipper Mark Fotheringham feels he is a ‘born manager’ and is not ruling out a coaching return to the UK after his role in a Bundesliga ‘great escape’ at Hertha Berlin.

The 38-year-old, who made 76 appearances during a two year stint at Carrow Road, was thrust into the spotlight towards the end of last season after Hertha’s experienced head coach Felix Magath was diagnosed with Covid.

Magath’s assistant won his first game in temporary charge to spark a run that saw Berliners retain their top flight status, after a play-off aggregate win over Hamburg.

Fotheringham joined City in 2007 after a brief playing spell in Germany with Frieburg, and has embarked on his second career in the same country with coaching roles at Karlsruhe and Ingoldstadt, prior to linking up with ex-Fulham chief Magath.

The Scot, however, has now opened up about his own longer term coaching ambitions.

"I'm born to be a manager," he said. "I'm learning from one of the best in the world. I would love to bring this style back home. I think you could be really successful with it if you got backing and had a good group willing to buy into it.

"But financially and professionally, it would be very hard for me to go back to a Scottish club. My target is to keep improving, but if the chance arose at the right club at the right time then I'll look at all my options."

Magath has become a mentor for Fotheringham, who started his coaching journey alongside a former assistant, Tomas Oral.

"He's got brilliant presence," said Fotheringham, speaking to BBC Sport. "It's very difficult to have that. I don't think that's something that comes easy. You're born with it or you're not - and he's got it in abundance.

"The guy was an elite footballer. You get top players that really struggle to coach, but he's a brilliant manager. I don't think there's anything he hasn't won as a player or manager.

"You can't gift the trophies to someone. It's something special he's got. He's got a winning mentality. It's a real privilege to work with him.

"What he did with Wolfsburg (winning the Bundesliga) is unheard of - that won't happen again in 100 years - but it just didn't work out at Fulham. It was a very transitional period, but when you're not winning games, you don't get the time - that's football."