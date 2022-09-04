‘Pukki is a predator. He just gobbles up chances like that’ - Robins on City strike ace

Match reaction

Mark Robins admitted Norwich City had too much class for his Coventry City in a 3-0 Championship defeat sparked by Teemu Pukki’s first of the new season.

Robins himself was a goalscorer in green and yellow during a three-year spell at the outset of the Premier League era.

Pukki edged past Grant Holt at the top of the all-time Canaries’ goalscoring charts with his 79th for the club since a free transfer arrival in 2018.

The Finn collected Marcelino Nunez’s pass to draw Ben Wilson and slot from 12 yards, with Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell sealing the win at Carrow Road.

Coventry have only picked up a point from five league games, after a disrupted start to the new season due to the postponement of home games, with the playing surface at the Coventry Building Society arena deemed ‘unsafe’ in the opening weeks.

“We were asked a lot of questions in a short period of time, and continually by Norwich because they have top players. We didn’t have the right answers and we didn’t execute the gameplan as well as we hoped,” said Robins.

“That is down to a number of things. I didn’t think we were aggressive enough in our mindset or decisive enough in our movements.

"Giving the ball away, trying a nutmeg on your backline, when you have a predator like Pukki who just gobbles chances up like that. He says thank you very much and it is goodnight.

“If you open up against Norwich they will hurt you. We shot ourselves in the foot. We had the big chance after half-time and the keeper makes a good save with his leg but you have to score that, then it puts some doubt in the minds even of good players.

“Norwich is a top team, in this division a top team, with top players. You find it more difficult because of the circumstances we find ourselves in but that is not an excuse, we have to deal with it.

“This league, this year is different. You have teams who can really hurt you. You have also seen teams flex their muscle and spend quite a bit of money in the Championship, and that is the first time in a number of years. We are not able to do that this summer or any summer.”

Robins felt Coventry’s disallowed first half goal at 1-0 down for offside was a tough call.

“I have seen the footage and it is harsh, it is a soft decision. It is a brilliant finish but he has deemed it was offside or interfering,” said Robins. “I don’t know because I won’t ask the referee. There is no point. We have been beaten 3-0 and given up too many chances. I have no questions about the final result.

“But if you do score you are back in the game. You think you have got yourself back into it, against the run of play of course, but from there you hope you can on and hurt the opposition. But we made bad decisions, we jumped out at the wrong times, and this team will punish you.

“The quality of the runs, the crispness of the passes. It is still early in terms of the number of games and there is a false pressure to being at the bottom, but it is not nice and it feels uncomfortable.”



