NCFC LIVE: City ramp up pre-season with Marseille trip

Match Coverage

The Norwich City team have a water break during the pre-season friendly match against Jahn Regensburg. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City begin their final week of pre-season preparations with a trip to France to face Ligue 1 runners-up Olympique de Marseille.

Dean Smith's side travelled to the South of France this morning in preparation to face the ten-time French champions as they search for a tougher test in their Championship warm-up fixtures.

The Canaries have had an unbeaten start to pre-season, most recently recording a 2-0 victory over National League North side King's Lynn Town on Tuesday evening. Goals from Teemu Pukki and Christos Tzolis ensured the win.

Norwich completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo yesterday, but the 23-year-old has spent the afternoon getting a tour of Carrow Road and familiarising himself with his new surroundings. Smith is confident he will return for the start of the season.

Isaac Hayden remains ab absentee after undergoing a knee operation last week. The on-loan Newcastle United midfielder will return to action in the middle of August.

