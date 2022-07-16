'All aboard!' - Marseille win leaves Norwich fans excited

Opinion

Dean Smith saw his side put in an encouraging performance as Norwich City beat Marseille 3-0. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's stylish 3-0 victory over Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille has reignited supporters' hopes for the new Championship season.

A stunning strike from Jacob Sorensen inside the opening 10 minutes and a second-half brace from Jordan Hugill saw City come away from the south of France with an impressive win over a side who will be playing Champions League football next season.

Dean Smith said before the game that he was hoping to see his side step up their efforts in this fixture and saw his squad deliver an excellent performance at the Stade Parsemain in Fos-sur-Mer.

It caps off an incredibly positive last 24 hours for the Canaries that included the signing of Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara, the launch of their new away kit and now this victory.

City will continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to League One side Cambridge United before concluding their preparations with a mini-camp to Scotland.

