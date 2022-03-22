Former City star Olsson offers player view on calls for extra investment

Interview

Norwich City's ownership model isn't something that players take into consideration during their time with the club in the Premier League, according to Martin Olsson.

There is currently plenty of discussion around whether Norwich need fresh investment to turn survival in the Premier League into a real possibility as they look set for a record sixth relegation this year.

Dean Smith's squad currently sit rooted to the foot of the table with nine games remaining, knowing it will need quite the run of form to keep them in the division.

Olsson, who spent four years at Carrow Road, currently plays for Swedish champions Malmo, but rejected talk that Norwich need extra investment in order to remain in the Premier League.

"You always think that you should have a bigger squad to give yourself a bigger chance (of survival). But it's not like it was ever playing on my mind.

"I just tried to focus on myself individually and playing my best. That is up to the club to decide what they need to do," Olsson told the Pink Un.

"They are doing some right to get up to Premier League straight away but it's about staying there as well. That is the thing. Hopefully soon."

Whilst supporters debate issues surrounding the club's ownership model and way of operating, it begs the question of how much focus players pay to those external noises.

Olsson was involved in two Norwich City sides that suffered relegation in 2013/14 under Chris Hughton and then again in 2015/16.

Martin Olsson was relegated twice from the Premier League with Norwich City.

The Swedish international is just as puzzled as supporters when it comes to working out why Norwich bounce between the Championship and the top-flight.

"I don't know," Olsson said. "Since I left, Norwich have been dominating in the Championship but can't get it to work in the Premier League.

"You see teams like Leeds that have done well, Bournemouth did well for a few years, even Wolves and Leicester have kicked on since they came up.

"We have a really good fanbase, a great stadium but it's hard to say why we can't stay there. They don't just seem to have it working just yet. Hopefully in the future, Norwich will be in the Premier League for at least a couple of seasons in a row."

