German striker opens up on why he snubbed City twice

Video

Werder Bremen striker Marvin Ducksch has revealed for the first time why he snubbed Norwich City not once but twice.

Ducksch was heavily linked with a Carrow Road transfer move under previous head coach Daniel Farke, but rejected interest at the start of the 2018 Championship title winning season and a fresh approach the following summer.

City’s double swoop for Werder’s Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent ahead of their latest top flight return this time around enabled Bremen to sign the 27-year-old for a reported €3.5m.

That looks good business with 10 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season ahead of Sunday’s Bundesliga 2 meeting with his former club Hannover, who have ex-City duo Tom Trybull and Marcel Franke in their ranks.

Ducksch has plundered 49 goals in his last three full seasons in the German second tier, and admits he regrets not opting to have a crack at the Premier League with the Canaries.

"I just didn't dare," he said, interviewed in German football magazine 11Freunde. “I thought, ‘I can't go there, this hardness and intensity don't suit my game. That's not me. I would have liked to have seen how I would have done in England. It was the dream to play there (in the Premier League)."

City signed Dennis Srbeny from Paderborn before Teemu Pukki arrived on a free transfer ahead of the first Championship promotion success under Farke in 2018.

NCFC Extra: Try a free trial of the Pink Un+ app

Ducksch’s former Hannover team mate Franke did make a Norwich move the previous year, but only made five senior appearances before returning to Germany.

Hannover need the points in Sunday’s Bundesliga 2 meeting after a poor start to the season, and Ducksch is the dangerman for Franke.

“He's a free spirit, you don't see anything for a few minutes and then he comes out of nowhere to get a scoring chance,” he said. “It will be a nice duel.

“He has a good instinct for getting away from the opponent. He doesn't like the direct duels. You have to be very attentive.”