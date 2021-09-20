Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

'I hate losing' - Normann's City debut left a nasty taste

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:32 PM September 20, 2021    Updated: 12:36 PM September 20, 2021
Mathias Normann provided the assist for Teemu Pukki's goal in Norwich City's Premier League defeat to Watford

Mathias Normann provided the assist for Teemu Pukki's goal in Norwich City's Premier League defeat to Watford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Mathias Normann admits the excitement of his Premier League debut for Norwich City was soured by the result. 

The Norwegian international capped a 70 minute shift against Watford with a first half assist for Teemu Pukki, on his first outing since a season long loan move from FC Rostov. 

Normann added some bite in a key area of the Canaries' midfield, although he was unable to halt the Hornets' swift second half counter that led to Ismaila Sarr's first goal in a 3-1 Carrow Road defeat, before he made way for Todd Cantwell. 

“There was a moment on the bus where I thought, ‘oh s***, I'm going to play the Premier League’ but when I entered the stadium and thought about the work tasks and what I should do I was really very calm, and looked forward to playing,” said Normann, speaking to Norwegian newspaper VG. “He (Pukki) is good at timing his runs and a very good finisher as well. 

"We talked about it before the match that if I was on the right hand side and got the ball then I should just poke it over the top for him. It was a nice situation. 

“There was a lot of running, but all in all it was fun to play at home and see the fans. I hate losing, so it's a little hard to enjoy an assist that does not mean anything. 

"I'm still looking for a place to live, but it's a great club. I thrive very well.” 

NCFC Extra: Farke on Norwich City set up


Most Read

  1. 1 Farke on City set up changes
  2. 2 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-1 Watford defeat
  3. 3 Paddy Davitt verdict: It is not City fans who need to believe
  1. 4 Six things you may have missed from City's disheartening defeat to Watford
  2. 5 Getting nasty and dressing room barnies - City old boy's relegation advice
  3. 6 Encouraging first impressions from City newboy Normann
  4. 7 'We need to sharpen up' - Frustrated City striker confident of improvement
  5. 8 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 defeat against Watford
  6. 9 Farke shares City fans' frustration after 3-1 Watford defeat
  7. 10 Cruise control for Hornets' chief in Norwich win
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emmanuel Dennis of Watford scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road,

Norwich City vs Watford | Live

NCFC LIVE: City slump to painful 3-1 loss to Watford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sideÕs 1st goal during the Premier League ma

Norwich City vs Watford | Opinion

Dejection the overriding feeling for City fans after Watford defeat

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City players Dimitris Giannoulis, Mathias Normann and Lukas Rupp train ahead of their Premie

Norwich City vs Watford | Video

STARTING XIs: Five changes for City against Watford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Nor

Match Report

CANARIES 1 WATFORD 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon