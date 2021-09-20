Video
'I hate losing' - Normann's City debut left a nasty taste
Mathias Normann admits the excitement of his Premier League debut for Norwich City was soured by the result.
The Norwegian international capped a 70 minute shift against Watford with a first half assist for Teemu Pukki, on his first outing since a season long loan move from FC Rostov.
Normann added some bite in a key area of the Canaries' midfield, although he was unable to halt the Hornets' swift second half counter that led to Ismaila Sarr's first goal in a 3-1 Carrow Road defeat, before he made way for Todd Cantwell.
“There was a moment on the bus where I thought, ‘oh s***, I'm going to play the Premier League’ but when I entered the stadium and thought about the work tasks and what I should do I was really very calm, and looked forward to playing,” said Normann, speaking to Norwegian newspaper VG. “He (Pukki) is good at timing his runs and a very good finisher as well.
"We talked about it before the match that if I was on the right hand side and got the ball then I should just poke it over the top for him. It was a nice situation.
“There was a lot of running, but all in all it was fun to play at home and see the fans. I hate losing, so it's a little hard to enjoy an assist that does not mean anything.
"I'm still looking for a place to live, but it's a great club. I thrive very well.”
