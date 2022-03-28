Normann admits to feeling 'miserable' over his performances and addresses future

Interview

Mathias Normann has admitted that his recent performances in the Premier League for Norwich City have made him miserable and he has confirmed he has no interest in playing Championship football next season.

The Norway international has failed to replicate his impressive performances from earlier in the campaign since returning to full fitness after an operation on his pelvis that saw him sidelined for an extended period during the Christmas period.

Now, relegation is looking likely but Normann is demanding better performances from himself as Norwich prepare for the final nine games of the season.

"The last two games I have been miserable," Normann admits.

"I have not been the normal Mathias. I've played a little below par. There is no excuse, but the explanation may be the difficult period we have had. But I know who I am, what I'm good at, and it's just not good enough at the moment.

" I am the worst loser in the world. I am in bad mood all the time. It affects my girlfriend of course, it can’t be easy for her. I am often grumpy, and I complain a lot (when Norwich lose)."

Amid attempting to concentrate on matters at Norwich, Normann also faces the uncertainty of matters in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine that prompted tough financial and sporting sanctions from around the globe.

If City did manage to complete the great escape, then they have an option to sign Normann from Rostov on a permanent basis. That is currently looking unlikely given their position in the table.

The 25-year-old doesn't want to return to Russia next season and admits the best solution would be for the Canaries to remain in the league and activate his permanent clause this summer.

"I have no idea what's going on. Of course, I do not want to return to Russia. I can only do what I have to do until the summer, then we'll see", Normann said to TV 2.

"I think maybe a little too much about what will happen this summer, if we manage to turn it around with Norwich and stay, that would be the best situation. And what happens to my contract away in Russia if Norwich relegates. I really know as little as you do."

Mathias Normann has commented on his future beyond the summer. - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

When asked if staying at Norwich in the Championship was an option, Normann admitted he wouldn't be interested in dropping down to England's second tier.

"It's not something I want, no."

But Normann does want to stay in the Premier League, with TV2 reporting that Leicester made enquiries for the Norwegian in January and there is already tentative interest in his services from clubs in England, Italy and Spain.

"I am open for the most part, of course, but what I hope for is to stay with Norwich even though we have a tough period now," he said. "Football turns very fast, it is not like we have lost faith, we train, do the things we are supposed to and go into every match to win. We'll just see what happens.

"I do not want to say that it affects me in everyday life that I do not know what is happening, but of course you try to relax at home and not think so much about it. If you sit down and start thinking "what's going on, what's going on?", It can be a little distracting."