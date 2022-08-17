Former City loanee joins Serie A club

News

Former Norwich City loanee Mathias Normann has completed a loan move to newly promoted Serie A side Lecce.

The Norweigan international spent last season at Carrow Road, playing a major role in their Premier League season that culminated in relegation.

Normann has joined Lecce from Russian side Rostov after making it patently clear he wouldn't be returning to his parent club due to Russia's aggressive invasion of and subsequent conflict with Ukraine.

Lecce were crowned champions of Serie B last year and started their season with a 3-1 defeat to Inter last weekend.

They have spent two of the last four seasons in the top flight and are hoping to establish themselves on this occasion.

☀️❤️ #Benvenuto a Lecce Mathias Normann!



Il centrocampista norvegese classe '96 è appena atterrato ed è nel Salento #salentoterramagica pic.twitter.com/VpL7yadiab — U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) August 16, 2022

Normann made 25 appearances for the Canaries last season, scoring one goal in the process. Norwich possessed the option to sign him on a permanent basis if they would have retained their status in the top flight.

He has spent a portion of the summer training in Norfolk whilst he sorted his next move. Normann's first game for his new club will be against Sassuolo this weekend.