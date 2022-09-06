Normann's Russia return will spark Norway ban

News

Ex-Norwich City loanee Mathias Normann’s return to Russia and a proposed move to Dynamo Moscow will result in a ban from playing for Norway.

Normann, who made 23 Premier League appearances in the Canaries’ relegation campaign, saw a summer move to Italian club Lecce collapse.

But the 26-year-old FC Rostov player is now expected to switch to the Russian capital.

The Norwegian football federation have informed the midfielder he will not be available for selection for upcoming internationals, as part of the federation’s response to Russia’s on going invasion of Ukraine.

Normann explained his situation in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster, TV2.

“It is quite simple. As of today, it is the best sporting opportunity I have. Then we ended up with that,” he said, after previously telling TV2 in March he had no interest in a return to Russia due to the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

“If there's one thing I've learned in my career, it's that you don't mix politics and football. I'm going there to play football and I'm happy about that.

“At that time (in March) I did not want to return to Russia. Now there are many factors that come into play that I cannot control.

"There has been interest from all around, but this was the best sporting opportunity I had. I would prefer not to return to Rostov, which is closer to the border with Ukraine. It is safer and a much bigger club in Moscow.”

Normann’s expected return to Russian club football places doubt over his longer term international future.

The Norwegian Football Federation released a statement on Monday, with quotes from president Lise Klaveness.

It read: "National team manager Ståle Solbakken has this afternoon informed Mathias Normann that he is not relevant for the next national team meeting as he has stated that he is ready to sign for a new Russian club.

"Solbakken informed Normann (on Sunday) that this could be the outcome if he made such a choice now."

“Basically, it is not the association's role to say anything about national team players' choice of club, but we are now in an extraordinary situation,” added Klaveness. “All of Norwegian and European football agree to put joint pressure on Russia as a belligerent party, which has also used positions of power in sport very actively.

“All Russian teams are banned from international sports competitions. Ståle and I agree that Normann cannot represent Norway when he will now play for a new Russian club.”

Former City boss Daniel Farke opted to leave Russian club FC Krasnador in early March, before taking charge of a competitive fixture, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.