Normann reveals pelvic injury

Norwich City's on loan ace Mathias Normann is playing through the pain barrier with a pelvic problem but ready to feature in Norway's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Normann was an inspirational figure in the Canaries' 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday, scoring the first and threading a ball through for Teemu Pukki that led to City's winner from the penalty spot.

The Rostov midfielder sat out last month's international period to undergo a course of injection therapy at his club, and Normann confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday he is still struggling with a torn ligament in his pelvis.

The 25-year-old told reporters in Norway he will be available for Saturday's crunch game against Latvia in Oslo and then next week's finale in Holland which could settle who tops Group G.

The Norwegians area already without the prolific Erling Haaland and former Norwich transfer target Kristoffer Ajer through injury.

"Yes, I do not think so, I know. I have had a number of treatments and a few injections that have helped me," said Normann, quoted by online newspaper Nettavisen.

The midfield general also reflected on his first Premier League goal. "It was really incredibly good. I had had a few tries before that, and it was really the worst ending, but I take it with a smile."

Norway boss Stale Solbakken admitted in the same briefing Normann is a key player for his country.

"He has a very good attitude that football is a martial art. When he is at his best, he has a positive arrogance in the way he plays," he said. "And then he often looks for a breakthrough pass before he looks for the safe pass. It is always good to have a player who sees the long pass first."

Former City chief Daniel Farke hailed Normann's 'talismanic' display at Brentford in his final press conference on Saturday night before he was sacked.

“Mathias is fantastic. I cannot praise him enough for what he is doing,” he said. “You get the feeling although he has only been with us a few weeks his blood is already yellow. Of course, I would have wished he was here for pre-season, not just after four games.

“But we had to be a bit patient. Since he arrived he is also growing from game day to game day. He was excellent in this game.

“Fantastic goal, fantastic pass for the move that led to the penalty. Key for our offensive game and his workload in defence was so important. He is also a fighter on the pitch. I am not sure if you recognised it or not but he dislocated his finger in the second half.

“Our physios had to put it back and he was in a lot of pain but he just wanted it taped up to play on. He showed so much heart and he is already a talisman for us. Great in the dressing room. A pretty emotional player.

“Still perhaps there with space for improvement. He is a young player and of course he makes some mistakes but a fantastic piece of business."







