City confirm Mathias Normann signing

Updated

Published: 8:01 PM August 29, 2021 Updated: 8:39 PM August 29, 2021

Norwich City have completed the signing of midfielder Mathias Normann on a season long loan from Russian club FC Rostov - with the option to make the deal permanent.

Normann flew to England on Saturday evening to complete the formalities before flying out again to join up with Norway for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

A potential club record deal is in place if City take up the option on the 25-year-old defensive midfielder at the end of the 2021/22 season - which is not dependent on Premier League survival.

“I’m glad to be at this club and happy to be here," he said, speaking to City's official site. "This will be very exciting for me. I know that Norwich play very good football and they like to keep the ball.

"They have a lot of energy. I spoke a little bit to the head coach and everything looks very good.

“I’m a defensive midfielder, I like to tackle, to win the ball and to use my body. I like to be on the ball and try to dictate the game.

“I think I’m ready for this level now and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

NCFC Extra: Paddy's Norwich City verdict after Leicester City defeat

Normann was with Brighton earlier in his career, although never made a senior appearance for the Seagulls, but has spent the past three seasons in Russia and boasts Europa League experience with Rostov as well as seven international caps.

“We’re really happy to bring Mathias in. We’ve worked on this piece of business for several weeks," added City boss Daniel Farke on the club's official site. "It’s not easy for us to bring a player in who had many clubs interested in him.

"We see lots of potential in Mathias and he’s capable to play in several roles. He’s quite versatile in the midfield positions.

“Quite often, he plays the holding midfield position. But he’s very good with his passing choices and is a good technical player. He’s not the tallest but is still very good in the air and in the duels.

“We feel he’s the perfect addition to the squad and look forward to having him as part of the group.”

Normann will wear the number 16 shirt and the deal is subject to clearance from the relevant football authorities.