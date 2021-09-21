Drop the Skipp comparisons for new boy Normann

Video

Published: 6:15 AM September 21, 2021

Mathias Normann has big shoes to fill at Norwich City after the success of Tottenham's Olly Skipp - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mathias Normann is no Olly Skipp clone but he can have the same impact at Norwich City.

Normann made his Premier League debut, following his season long loan switch from Russia, in the weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Watford.

The Norwegian international showed his combative side in central midfield but also laid on the assist for Teemu Pukki’s goal.

The 25-year-old's arrival was heralded as the end of a summer-long quest to replace influential Tottenham loanee Skipp, after his key role in last season’s Championship title win.

But Farke is keen to stress the differences.

“It would be too much pressure for us to say right now he is a direct replacement for Oliver Skipp,” said the City boss. “He is a regular for Tottenham in all competitions and even if they have injuries he still is a key player for them. Believe me he will pretty soon wear the shirt of the Three Lions, and I don’t mean the under-21s.

"If Jose Mourinho says you have the pedigree to be a future captain of Tottenham, who is a side competing for Europe in the best league in the world, that says a lot.

“A player who comes in from the Russian league you cannot expect them to straight away be on the same level. It is too much to ask. But Matthias has unbelievable potential.

"Oliver Skipp, at the beginning of last season, was also not the Oliver Skipp who left us at the end. I think we can create the same pathway with Matthias although he's a bit different.”

Normann’s passing range against the Hornets and the quality of his killer pass for Pukki underlined he can offer more going forward.

“He might not be the same player as Oliver, in terms of his tactical awareness of the defensive part of that role, but he also has that offensive capability,” said Farke. “He can initialise attacks, he can play key passes, he can deliver goals and assists. He takes a really good set piece.

"For his international team he takes their corners. With all respect to Oliver Skipp I would never allow him to take our corners.

“Different skills but both fantastic players. For Mathias you have to remember the difficulty of coming from the Russian league to the Premier League. It is not the same level. But I can see him growing from day to day and I think he will have a great impact.”