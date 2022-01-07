City youngster to remain on loan at Southend United

Norwich City youngster Matthew Dennis is to remain on loan with Southend United until the end of the season, their manager Kevin Maher has confirmed.

The winger signed for the National League side in the summer after impressing then-boss Phil Brown on trial before earning himself a move to Roots Hall.

Dennis, who signed for the Canaries from Arsenal on a free transfer in 2020, has impressed Maher enough to convince him to keep him at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Dennis has been promising form for the struggling non-league club, netting two goals in his last two matches. The winger has played eight times in the league this season, scoring once.

Norwich did possess a break clause option in the agreement that they could have activated this month, but after conversations with the Canaries loan manager Andrew Hughes, Maher has confirmed the 19-year-old will stay until the summer.

“Matty’s with us until the end of the season,” the United boss confirmed to the Southend Echo.

“We spoke to Andy Hughes at Norwich and they’ve been brilliant with us.

“Matt came on against Dorking and showed what he could do.

“He then followed that up with another good finish at Bromley.”

