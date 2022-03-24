The Analyst: Has Max Aarons done enough to earn a move away from City?

Columnist

Will Max Aarons have a decision to make over his future this summer? - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons has attracted interest for some of the biggest clubs in Europe yet, four years after his emergence from the academy, he remains a Norwich City player.

Barcelona wanted to sign him on loan with an option to buy in 2020. Roma submitted an offer to sign Aarons in January 2021. Rumours of interest from Borussia Dortmund and Everton emerged last summer. Tottenham are long-term admirers.

Jose Mourinho elected against plans to sign the right-back during his time at the north London club. Carlo Ancelotti wanted to take him to Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez put the brakes on that deal.

This summer does feel like a natural breakpoint for both City and Aarons. For as long as Norwich struggle to survive in the Premier League, it will be tough for him to continue his development.

If Norwich City do suffer relegation, the assumption is that Aarons can no longer be considered an asset or that his price tag may have deflated significantly.

For all the criticism of Stuart Webber, he knows how to barter and get top dollar for young players.



