Aarons back Sinani to be a City success story

Match reaction

Max Aarons has backed Danel Sinani to make a success of his time at Norwich City. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons is backing Danel Sinani to play a major role in Norwich City's Championship promotion quest.

The Luxembourg midfielder has returned to Carrow Road after an impressive loan spell at Huddersfield Town and has caught the eye of boss Dean Smith and his colleagues.

Sinani featured in over 70 minutes of City's 3-0 victory over French side Marseille on Saturday and went close with a curling effort that sailed just past the post in the second half.

As Norwich search for additional creativity in their general play, the hope is that Sinani can inject some attacking edge into the side.

Aarons, who played behind Sinani as a right back, believes he will make his impact felt in City's squad in the Championship.

“He looks really good,” Aarons told official club channels.

“He had a good year last year as well and he’s come in and brought what he’s done on loan into here. He knows the expectation of Norwich now and it will be good for him to get that in his legs ready for the season to step up. He’s looked really sharp, really good, and I’ve loved playing with him.

"I hope he can have a really good season and really help us.”

Norwich impressed with their level of performance against a side who will be playing Champions League football next season.

City boss Dean Smith challenged his side to push their efforts up a gear prior to this encounter and Aarons believes competitive matches are the key to preparing players for the arduous season ahead.

“We needed a good run-out and this is the level of opposition we want to be playing against," Aarons said. "It shows where you are as a group if you’re coming away to places like this and getting a good result, so I’m really happy with how it went.

Norwich City continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win over Marseille. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

“Today was the first real strong test that you can put yourself against and see where you’re at and I felt really good today to get 60 to 70 minutes. I felt really good and strong, going from two weeks ago not playing a game to now feeling really sharp.

“Each pre-season is really tough and coming into this pre-season has been different to the last few I’ve had, especially with the change in manager, but I feel as fit and strong as before.

“It’s just about smashing out the games and getting as much in your legs as you can to build you up for the season. I think everyone’s getting minutes and that’s what we need, a full squad to go and compete. It’s massive that we keep improving, keep playing and keep getting fit.”