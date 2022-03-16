Aarons reflects on special City landmark

Interview

Max Aarons has embraced his billing as the poster boy for Norwich City’s next generation.

The 22-year-old made the 150th league appearance of his short career in the weekend’s painful 2-1 Premier League defeat at Leeds.

Aarons is now a seasoned campaigner for the Canaries, and the England Under-21 international hopes his rise has helped inspire the likes of team-mates Adam Idah and Jonathan Rowe.

“For me it is an honour to have pulled on the shirt that number of times,” said the City right back. “It’s obviously brilliant for me to have made that many appearances. I take a responsibility in how the team is playing.

"I am not just a young player, with the appearances that I have made, so there is a responsibility on my shoulders to really perform and to help the team.

"Then looking at players like Jonny Rowe and then Adam before him, who has been around the first team for a while now, I am there to help them and show them that path. If you perform the games are there.

"I pride myself on being consistent in my performance, so to have that reflected in the minutes that I have got is good, and it is a lot of experience for me. I just want to reach my 200th game now, and then the next milestone after that.”

Aarons was fast-tracked into the first team by Daniel Farke but saw his mentor depart earlier this season to be replaced by Dean Smith.

“He is someone who gave me my opportunity when I was 18 and he was the one that set it off and gave me that first team chance. I am really grateful to him,” said the full back, speaking recently in the club’s matchday programme. “It is a combination of that, and my hard work, that has led me to the number of games that I have played.

“This head coach is really good. There is new information to take on board at the start, obviously it is not new any more, but it has been different, and you have had to learn new things and add things to your games that you didn’t have or think about before. I have also played under a few different systems now as well, which is great for me as a player.

"There is competition all over the pitch, and it is very good to keep everyone on their toes.”