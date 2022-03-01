City ace ready for ''massive' Brentford mission

Interview

Max Aarons is up for the challenge of keeping Norwich City in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Max Aarons is bang up for the challenge of keeping Norwich City in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is just three games away from clocking up 150 league appearances for the Canaries, after establishing himself for club and at England Under-21 level.

Aarons has already spoken about the pain of his first top flight relegation, and the right back insists there is a steely determination inside Dean Smith’s squad to avoid a similar fate.

City head to Liverpool on Wednesday in the FA Cup before a home league game against Brentford that Aarons admits is shaping up to be vital.

Norwich also host Newcastle and Burnley at Carrow Road over the run in, with a trip to Leeds this month as well.

“This team has a lot of heart and spirit and I don’t see anyone who doesn’t want to finish the season strong,” he said. “We have huge games ahead, games we know we can go and win. Southampton was disappointing.

"We’ve done a lot of good things in the past few weeks and we didn’t take that into the Southampton game.

“We lost against Liverpool but the difference in the first half between that game and the last one was massive, in terms of how we want to play as a team.

"Really frustrating, it hurts and all we can do is make sure we bounce back in a massive game we have to win against Brentford. We didn’t create enough and we gave them too many chances. When that tends to happen at this level you lose games.”

Aarons admitted Norwich were not at the races against Southampton.

“We had a gameplan and I don’t think we did it well enough. We gave ourselves a lot of defending to do, a few enforced errors, and we didn’t do what we had spoken about before the game,” he said, speaking to the club’s official youtube channel. “We felt after beating them earlier in the season we could go there and win.

"We had the backing from the fans and we know coming down to Southampton on a Friday night, maybe after work, is not easy and we appreciate that support.

"We are coming into the period of the season when we need that even more. We all have to be together and as one.”