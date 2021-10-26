City star Aarons on racist abuse experienced as a youngster

Published: 2:12 PM October 26, 2021

Max Aarons has opened up about the racist abuse he experienced as a academy player at Luton whilst playing in a tournament abroad.

As an U11 player competing for the Hatters abroad as a 10-year-old when a local crowd formed to watch the match and hurled racist abuse towards both him and some of his team mates.

Writing his thoughts during Black History Month, Aarons thankfully says such events have been few and far between since he became a professional at Norwich, but still feels the abuse that is existent in society is too widespread.

"Have I ever come up against racism and prejudice? The only time I can remember was when I was about 10. We’d play in these tournaments with Luton in different European countries; usually in eastern Europe.

"This one was a four-a-side tournament and there was actually a crowd. A very young crowd. I just remember hearing a load of racist abuse. Racist sounds. Different things. At the time I couldn’t put my finger on what they were doing. I was young and naive to think someone wouldn’t say something about someone’s skin colour or wouldn’t do it in a discriminatory way.

"None of us understood it until afterwards when the coaches were going to the organisers asking what the hell was going on? We were not carrying on. I remember looking round thinking, “Jeez, that was a mad atmosphere to be in.” Especially for a 10-year-old.

For me, things have been more simple in England. It still goes on and that’s massively disappointing. It’s something we need to get rid of completely. But it is also better here than in a lot of other countries," the Canaries right-back told the Athletic.

"I’ve definitely never experienced it here. A lot of people I’ve played with haven’t experienced it directly from fans."

