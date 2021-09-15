No regrets is Max's mantra to reach the top

Video

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2021

Max Aarons is on a mission with Norwich City in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s coveted right back Max Aarons will not be satisfied until he reaches the pinnacle of the game.

Aarons’ emergence at Carrow Road under Daniel Farke’s tutelage has seen him tracked by some of Europe’s footballing superpowers.

Barcelona tried to bring him to the Nou Camp last summer, while Borussia Dortmund were also linked in the closing days of the recent transfer window.

The England Under-21 defender has now set out his personal targets for the months ahead, and is also looking to the longer term after linking up with Rio Ferdinand’s New Era sports agency.

“I have massive goals and aspirations to play at the highest level I can get to,” said Aarons. “I never want to get to the end of my career and look back and think, ‘I could have worked harder in that area, or done more in that area. Or I got too comfortable.’ I want to improve all the time.

"By doing that every day you give yourself the best chance to get to where you want to be.

“To have someone like Rio, who has been there and walked in your shoes before, can help and guide me. The big thing right now is playing as many games as I can and that will improve me.

"By the end of this season, if it goes to plan, I will be 22 and played more than 170 games, and maybe 60 of those in the Premier League.”

The City prospect rates Sadio Mane as his toughest opponent so far in the opening month of this season.

“He is not one of those wingers who simply want to get the ball and run at you. I mean, he can do that because he is world class, but he makes those runs in between you and the centre halves and he’s always looking to get on the end of crosses,” said Aarons, speaking as a guest on Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five Youtube show.

“As a full back that is so hard to defend against. I prefer it when the winger wants to get the ball and just run at you. I am more comfortable with that challenge. When you have players running inside or in behind that is much harder.”

Ferdinand has mentored Aarons’ ex-Norwich team mate, Ben Godfrey, who was on the fringes of England’s Euro2020 squad following an impressive debut season at Everton.

“Max has got huge potential. He has got big, big potential,” said the former Manchester United centre back. “I think for Norwich he has played 150 odd games as a young 20, 21-year-old. Lot of games, lot of experience for someone so young, and he is just going to keep on improving.

"He is not where he wants to be in his career, 100pc, but he is moving in the right direction.”