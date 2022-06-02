Norwich City transfer rumours: Brentford linked with Aarons swoop

Max Aarons has been linked with a move to Brentford. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brentford are reportedly the latest club to display an interest in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons ahead of the summer window.

Numerous reports have suggested the Canaries academy graduate is expected to depart Carrow Road this summer after the club's relegation from the top-flight.

A report by the Sun has claimed that the London club have placed Aarons on their summer shortlist as they search for wing-backs to bolster Thomas Frank's options ahead of the new top-flight campaign.

During their debut Premier League season, the Bees operated with just two senior wing-backs in Mads Roerslev and Rico Henry, with others filling in during their absence.

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with the right-back, who has seen Norwich reject bids from Barcelona and Roma in the past.

Aarons made his 150th senior appearance for City this season and is considered as one of the players who could demand a large fee to help fund Norwich's incoming business as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Dean Smith is expected to be handed a greater sway in Norwich's transfer activity this summer and will be hoping to add a few players that will help him shape his own squad.

That may require a major sale or two, with Aarons expected to be in demand after four seasons at Carrow Road. It's understood both parties are willing to consider offers for his services.

When asked about his future back in April, Aarons kept his cards close to his chest but expressed his gratitude for the platform City have offered him.

“For me, now it’s my fourth season here at Norwich and the club have been amazing for me,” Aarons told Pink Un + back in April.

“Overall, I think I’m looking at each game as it comes for the next seven. After that, we will both sit down and have a look at where we are and my personal situation.

“Everyone knows my love for the club and that I would put everything on the line for the club. It’s important to sit down at the end of the season and have a look at everything, really.”