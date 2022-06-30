City gem Aarons advised not to follow the money

Interview

Max Aarons’ next move has to be the right one for football not financial reasons.

The Norwich City full back is tipped with a summer transfer exit, after suffering a second Premier League relegation at Carrow Road.

Aarons has previously been tracked by a host of major clubs, including Barcelona and Roma, following his breakthrough with the Canaries.

The England Under-21 international linked up with the New Era player agency last season, which also represents Ben Godfrey and the Murphy twins.

New Era boss and former professional, Jamie Moralee, insists he has a duty of care to get his clients the best move for their career not their bank balance.

“You can look short term and put your player into a team and they might get an extra £10,000 a week or £5,000 or £100 a week,” he said. “But if you put them in a place where they fit the bill, he can show his attributes, then over a longer period you get the best out of that player.

"If a player buys into that they have more possibilities for further moves down the line. Then the money will come.

“I would always want them to take a road where they can play, play, play to their strengths. Take Ashley Williams, who was a late developer at Stockport.

"He got his move to Swansea because they were a team playing through the lines and he was a ball playing centre back, as well as a defender who could win his duels. Swansea was a perfect set up. From there he got into the Welsh squad and got a big move at the age of 30 to Everton.”

Norwich have so far added Isaac Hayden, initially on loan from Newcastle, ahead of their Championship return and Moralee has an interesting take on why this summer’s window is a slow burner.

“This is the time when we wake up and come alive,” he said, speaking to Rio Ferdinand’s Five Youtube channel. “You look at clubs where there is continuity. Arsenal have got that now, a manager in place, a good group of youngsters, they know what recruitment they want to do and they have come out of the traps and signed three or four players.

"You see Tottenham active and looking like they will make some more moves in the next couple of weeks. But at Chelsea the ownership change has stunted their growth. Manchester United, with a new manager and no sporting director, it looks like a few of their targets may have gone elsewhere.

"This is a problem when they need to do business. I am not sure if they have the experienced people they need on the recruitment front.”