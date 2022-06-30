Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'Seriously special' - City fans rave over new home kit

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:53 AM June 30, 2022
Stephen Ramsdale with the new Norwich City Football Club shirt.

Canaries fan Stephen Ramsdale with the new Norwich City Football Club shirt. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

The release of a football kit is known to split opinion, but Norwich City's 2022/23 offering has been met with near universal approval. 

City unveiled their new home kit, a modern take on a 1980s classic, produced by Joma earlier on Tuesday with the shirt containing pinstripes and a v-neck collar. 












The reaction to any kit is always subjective, but the positivity has certainly outweighed those offering critiques. 

In the opening half an hour of the shirt's launch, there was an 11-minute queue to access the website and some users reported that the system had crashed. That is a graphic illustration of how popular the kit has been as supporters scramble to purchase it for themselves. 

City's release video contained first-team players such as Kieran Dowell, Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent as well as representatives from their women's team and Community Sports Foundation participants. 

The kit will get its first ever outing at Aldiss Park on Friday evening as Norwich City take on Dereham Town in their opening pre-season friendly. 

- You can read the reaction of Norwich City supporters via social media above and below












Don't Miss

Dean Smith takes Norwich City to Dereham on Friday in the first friendly of pre-season

Updated

Canaries Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Samuel Seaman

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's Christos Tzolis during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date

News

Feyenoord interested in Tzolis - reports

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Nationwide League Div One Norwich City V Burnley at Carrow Road Peter Crouch Picture: James Bass C

Interview

'It reignited my career' - Crouch opens up on City loan spell

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo (left) looks dejected after defeat by Nottingham Forest at Wembley

Opinion

A-Z: The Norwich City favourite who's found a home with the Sky Blues

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon