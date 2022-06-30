'Seriously special' - City fans rave over new home kit

Opinion

Canaries fan Stephen Ramsdale with the new Norwich City Football Club shirt. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant

The release of a football kit is known to split opinion, but Norwich City's 2022/23 offering has been met with near universal approval.

City unveiled their new home kit, a modern take on a 1980s classic, produced by Joma earlier on Tuesday with the shirt containing pinstripes and a v-neck collar.

The reaction to any kit is always subjective, but the positivity has certainly outweighed those offering critiques.

In the opening half an hour of the shirt's launch, there was an 11-minute queue to access the website and some users reported that the system had crashed. That is a graphic illustration of how popular the kit has been as supporters scramble to purchase it for themselves.

City's release video contained first-team players such as Kieran Dowell, Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent as well as representatives from their women's team and Community Sports Foundation participants.

The kit will get its first ever outing at Aldiss Park on Friday evening as Norwich City take on Dereham Town in their opening pre-season friendly.

- You can read the reaction of Norwich City supporters via social media above and below