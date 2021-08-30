Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City exit for midfielder

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:10 PM August 30, 2021    Updated: 3:17 PM August 30, 2021
Melvin Sitti has left Norwich City by mutual agreement

Melvin Sitti has left Norwich City by mutual agreement

French midfielder Melvin Sitti has left Norwich City by mutual agreement.

The 21-year-old failed to make a senior league appearance for the Canaries, after signing a four year deal in January 2020 from Sochaux.

The central midfielder's only first team outing came as a substitute in a 3-1 League Cup defeat to Luton Town at the start of last season, when Daniel Farke was missing a number of international players ahead of the Championship kick-off. 

Sitti spent last season on loan at Belgian club Beveren, alongside Danel Sinani, but did not make one appearance and finished the campaign back with the Canaries' development set up.

The youngster is now expected to return to French football as a free agent, where he made his senior breakthrough with Sochaux in Ligue 2.

Sitti is the latest player to leave Carrow Road this summer ahead of the end of their contracts, following similar departures for Moritz Leitner, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull.

