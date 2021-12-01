Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

New roles for ex-City defender and former goalkeeper coach

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:19 PM December 1, 2021
Michael Nelson celebrates after scoring the goal which secured promotion 10 years ago Picture: Alex

Ex-Norwich City defender Michael Nelson has a new role in the game with former club Hartlepool United. - Credit: Alex Broadway/Focus Images

Former Norwich City defender Michael Nelson has a new role as assistant manager of Hartlepool United just a fortnight after leaving Blyth Spartans.

Nelson will assist new Poolies boss Graeme Lee in a coaching role at the club where he made 283 appearances between the years of 2003/09 before joining the Canaries before their League One triumph. 

The 41-year-old entered management with non-league side Blyth in 2020, replacing ex-City assistant boss Lee Clark. 

A ninth consecutive defeat against Hereford in November sealed his fate as their disappointing slump continued despite an impressive recruitment drive led by Nelson in the summer. 

Nelson signed for Hartlepool as a replacement for Lee back in 2003, but the pair will be working together to turn around their poor run of form after five consecutive defeats in League Two. 

City's head of academy goalkeeping Tom Weal has departed the club to join National League side Notts County as first-team goalkeeper coach. 

Weal has helped progress a host of highly-rated shot-stoppers at the club including Dan Barden, who became the first academy goalkeeper since Declan Rudd in 2009 to start a game for the first team. 

Most Read

  1. 1 NCFC LIVE: Missed chance for City against 10-man Newcastle
  2. 2 Not good enough - Smith's brutal verdict after Magpies point
  3. 3 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-1 Newcastle draw
  1. 4 'I could hear my new song' - Rashica loving life at City
  2. 5 City midfielder needs surgery
  3. 6 Connor Southwell: Player ratings after Newcastle 1-1 Canaries
  4. 7 NEWCASTLE 1 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  5. 8 Who replaces Normann? The key decisions Dean Smith faces ahead of Newcastle
  6. 9 What's going on between Todd Cantwell and Norwich City?
  7. 10 Newcastle United v Norwich City: everything you need to know

Notts County boss Ian Burchnall is delighted to have been able to add Weal to his backroom staff after he was recommended to him by a staff member currently working at Liverpool.

Norwich have already replaced Weal, with experienced keeper coach Bobby Mimms now in charge of the development of their youngsters.  

Speaking about his decision to swap his work with the Canaries' youngsters and move to the National League side, Weal said: 

“I’ve had some great times in academy football and have been privileged to work with some brilliant young goalkeepers and backroom staff, including Norwich’s first-team goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten," Weal told Notts County's official channels.

“I know Ian sees his goalkeepers as having a crucial role in the way he wants the team to operate and that really appeals to me – it means I’ll be responsible for coaching a lot of in-possession stuff on top of simply defending the goal, which is great.”

NCFC extra: Krul admits City missed big chance

Don't Miss

Former Norwich City duo Paul Lambert and Jonny Howson were among those who attended a 25th anniversary lunch for the owners

Video

Smith joins Lambert, O'Neill and Howson to mark City board trio's milestone

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's on-loan midfielder Mathias Normann was forced off against Wolves with the pelvic issue he has been managing

Newcastle United vs Norwich City | Updated

PRESSER: Newcastle v City - Normann ruled out

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Bali Mumba of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Pau

Video

Mumba on target as City youngsters thrash Wolves

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by

Opinion

Terri Westgate: City could make those hasty predictions look very silly

Terri Westgate

person