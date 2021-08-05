Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Doesn't bother me' - Warnock welcomes City chief's Boro move

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:25 PM August 5, 2021   
Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was seething at the referee's decision not to send off Norwich Ci

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has welcomed the pending appointment of Norwich City's Kieran Scott as sporting director. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Neil Warnock has praised Middlesbrough for the appointment of Norwich City recruitment chief Kieran Scott as a sporting director. 

The Canaries' head of recruitment is poised to join Boro in September after completing the current transfer window at Carrow Road. 

Scott has taken a less active role in their recruitment processes this summer, with City understood to be finalising an internal solution to filling his role. 

The recruitment chief, who helped City uncover Emi Buendia, Teemu Pukki among countless others, made little secret of his desire to become a sporting director in an episode of the club's podcast All in Yellow last season. 

That has materialised quicker than expected, with the ex-Burnley man set to depart Carrow Road to take up his new role at the Riverside Stadium next month. 

Middlesbrough harbour genuine promotion ambitions and Warnock is currently tasked with assembling a squad capable of mounting a top six challenge in the Championship next season.  

Scott will become the first sporting director at the club since 2019 and reports suggest he is set to bring in a team of people to help Boro fulfil their top-flight aspirations. 

Warnock, an experienced manager gunning for the ninth promotion of his career, has a reputation for being the sole man responsible for transfer activity and has played a significant role in their work in the window this summer.

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott at Colney. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City head of recruitment Kieran Scott will join Boro as a sporting director in September.

Despite that, the 72-year-old recognises the need for the club to plan long-term and thinks Scott's appointment forms part of the future strategy of the club.

“They’ve brought a new sporting director in who is starting shortly so I would imagine things will change in the next 12 months,” added Warnock.

“I’m not going to be working ten years so they have to look forward to the future so that doesn’t bother me.

“They have to think what’s right for the club and then look forward to how they are going to sustain it," the Boro boss told TalkSport. 

“Everyone is looking for something different and they’ve decided to go down that way.

“We’ll have to see what happens and he’s a good bloke apparently from what I’ve heard. He's from Norwich City."”

