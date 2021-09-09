'A team I enjoy to watch' - Arteta praises City consistency

Video

Published: 12:42 PM September 9, 2021

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Norwich City are a team he likes watching as he prepares their downfall this weekend in the hope of kickstarting Arsenal's season.

The under-pressure Gunners boss is full of praise for the Canaries' consistency of approach in recent years despite several relegations and promotions in the past few seasons.

Arsenal and Norwich are both pointless heading into this weekend's clash at the Emirates, with Arteta hoping the fixture can serve as an opportunity for the north London outfit to reset their campaign after a difficult start to the season.

City have been praised by Arteta's mentor Pep Guardiola in the past, who revealed he enjoyed watching Norwich play to help him relax in his spare time back in February.

Arteta has praised Daniel Farke's side for their bravery and attacking football, even against some of the biggest sides in the world.

"What they've been doing over the years and how consistent they've been with the manager and style of play (is commendable). They've been up and down but they haven't changed much," the Arsenal boss said at his press conference.

"It's a team that I enjoy to watch. The way they want to play, the risks they take and how attacking they are. I don't know what they will do against us but so far, from what I've seen even against top sides, it's been good even if the results haven't been good."

Speculation is mounting over Arteta's future after three successive defeats so far this season.

Many are expecting a defeat against Norwich to be the final nail in Arteta's coffin but the Arsenal chief remains bullish about his job prospects at the club. The Gunners are boosted by a full return to fitness for trio Ben White, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes this weekend.

"It is always a must game at Arsenal," Arteta said. "The pressure is always there to be as high as possible in the league table.

"We need our first win and we're playing in front of our fans after that disappointing start. It's down to us to show everything that we have performance-wise and hopefully, that becomes the result we want at the end.

"We have a completely different squad. It's unheard of. Now we have to make it work, we have to glide it together, build relationships, chemistry and understanding. We have to do that really quickly."

