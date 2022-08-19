Follow live updates of Norwich City v Millwall

Norwich City are back in action at Carrow Road this evening against Millwall - and we will be there to bring you all the live updates, analysis and reaction.

Dean Smith's men are searching for their second successive home win for the first time since March 2021 as they seek to build on Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Norwich City are back in action at Carrow Road this evening against Millwall - and we will be there to bring you all the live updates, analysis and reaction.

City's boss revealed at his pre-match press conference that he would be forced to make a late decision on Teemu Pukki after the Finnish international sustained a bruised foot during last weekend's defeat to Hull.

Sam Byram's return does act as a welcome boost, although whether he will be fit enough to start after a disrupted pre-season remains to be seen.

In the 2020/21 season, Norwich were unable to record a victory over Millwall and recorded goalless draws against them both at Carrow Road and The Den. The South London side haven't beaten City on their own turf since 1968.

A win tonight would provide the Canaries with some much-needed momentum heading into an away game at Sunderland next Saturday.

Millwall have been beaten just once this season, against Sheffield United earlier this month.

Gary Rowett's side have been tipped to break into the playoffs this season and mounted an impressive comeback in midweek to come from 2-0 down to rescue a point against Russell Martin's Swansea.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

