City on the march for delighted Smith after 2-0 Lions' win

Match reaction

Dean Smith saluted Norwich City’s storming second half to sink Millwall in a 2-0 Championship home win on Friday night.

Josh Sargent capped a few days to remember with a match-winning brace to move City onto seven points from their opening five league games.

Smith never had any doubts his US international would hit the goal trail.

“We all had belief in him at the football club and it is great to give me that problem with a fit Teemu Pukki, how to get both in the team and both scoring goals,” he said. “Really pleased for him. The second goal I loved the weight of the pass from Kieran (Dowell), a really intelligent footballer.

"They may have felt there was a foul but I felt the referee was consistent all night with those type of challenges. We are starting to get some rhythm and the lads are pushing each other.

“I was pleased with the whole performance. First half, they made it really difficult. Went man for man in the first half at times. We had to create some overloads and I thought the movement of Dowell and Danel (Sinani) was really good.

"We were able to make up that fourth man in midfield but we never really created that big chance.

“You have to give Millwall credit for that. They defended their box really well and made us go around the outside. Sometimes I felt we did that too quickly rather than linking it up in the final third.

“We spoke about that at half-time and one of the most pleasing aspects was they took that on board.

"Dowell drove inside, linked with Sarge and Danel combined for the goal. Just as pleasing was the clean sheet and the fact some players who hadn’t got 90 minutes did so."