Lions' chief furious at City's match-sealing goal

Match reaction

Gary Rowett was incensed at the ‘clear foul’ in the build up to Norwich City’s second goal in Friday’s 2-0 Championship win over Millwall at Carrow Road.

Rowett remonstrated with the referee and the fourth official in a dialogue that delayed the restart, after Josh Sargent had tussled with Danny McNamara and Scott Malone before exchanging passes with Kieran Dowell to slot past Bartosz Bialkowski.

Rowett was adamant the goal should not have stood, and was adamant it denied his side a chance to set up a nervy finish for the Canaries.

Millwall scored twice in stoppage time to earn a point at Russell Martin’s Swansea earlier in the week, but Sargent’s second left them with too big a mountain to climb.

“Norwich may well have won the game comfortably anyway. I am not suggesting anything else but what you do want is for the officials to get the big decisions right,” he said. “I thought it was a clear foul two yards in front of me. The fourth official is two yards from the action.

"My argument is, and I get the same explanation afterwards, is we are allowing more contact this season.

“That is fine, but a foul is a foul. It doesn’t matter. If it is a clear foul, when the lad is then one versus one against the keeper, you have to get that moment right. In my opinion they got the moment wrong and we are 2-0 down because of it.

“That is disappointing and at 1-0 it still gives us a chance, like we have seen in our recent games, to chase the game. In my opinion, it is a clear foul but I am going to say that. We had it at Sheffield United. That was a clear foul as well.

“There has to be an intention to play the ball. Sargent doesn’t mean to, but he jumps on the back of Danny McNamara, and he doesn’t win the ball. So that is a foul. Then he falls on Scott Malone. About 15 minutes later Grant Hanley gets a little touch, falls to the ground, and I am not blaming him but it is right in front of the assistant who can’t wait to flag. They are very similar positions.

“I don’t wish to take anything away from Norwich. I think they are an excellent side who move the ball very, very well. The way they play, they can play through you if you are a little loose. They will do that to everyone in my opinion.

“The challenge when you try to press aggressively against a team like Norwich is you only have to get it wrong once or twice, or fatigue a little, and the space starts to open up.”