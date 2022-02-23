Chris Sutton: Why Norwich City need to wrap Milot Rashica in cotton wool

Columnist

Milot Rashica has become Norwich City's creator in chief this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watching Norwich City on Saturday was the first time in a long while that I felt they were going to score a goal.

Creativity has been a big issue throughout their Premier League season, the league table doesn’t lie when it reads that Norwich have scored the fewest goals in the division.

Teemu Pukki missed a golden chance inside the opening 15 minutes at Anfield but in Milot Rashica, they have a player who is posing a threat and asking questions at the top end of the pitch.

Rashica is getting better and better the more the season is progressing. It is clear that his confidence in the Premier League is growing.

