Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Columnist

Chris Sutton: Why Norwich City need to wrap Milot Rashica in cotton wool

Author Picture Icon

Chris Sutton

Published: 12:00 PM February 23, 2022
Milot Rashica of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at

Milot Rashica has become Norwich City's creator in chief this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watching Norwich City on Saturday was the first time in a long while that I felt they were going to score a goal. 

Creativity has been a big issue throughout their Premier League season, the league table doesn’t lie when it reads that Norwich have scored the fewest goals in the division. 

Teemu Pukki missed a golden chance inside the opening 15 minutes at Anfield but in Milot Rashica, they have a player who is posing a threat and asking questions at the top end of the pitch. 

Rashica is getting better and better the more the season is progressing. It is clear that his confidence in the Premier League is growing. 

- Click here to continue reading Norwich City legend Chris Sutton's weekly column exclusively on Pink Un +

SUBSCRIBE: Join Pink Un+ for just £1.99 a month for exclusive interviews, insight and analysis

Don't Miss

Norwich City fans with their banner commemorating the 40th anniversary of Justin Fashanu's wonder go

Calls for social media giants to act after hateful football fan comments

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at An

Liverpool vs Norwich City | Interview

'We lost focus' - City goal-scorer frustrated after loss at Liverpool

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Milot Rashica put Norwich City in front but Liverpool hit back to win 3-1 in the Premier League

Liverpool vs Norwich City | Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Liverpool 3-1 City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Bournemouth's Todd Cantwell during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at the Vitality Stadium, B

Video

Cantwell opens up on 'difficult' end to Norwich spell

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon